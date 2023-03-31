Fulcrum + Talus: Two Leading Edge Innovation Solutions Merge

HOUSTON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum Technology Solutions, LLC (Fulcrum), a leading cybersecurity company for Enterprise and Healthcare organizations in the south central, today announced it has entered into an agreement to merge with Talus Solutions, LLC, an emerging leader in providing cybersecurity solutions and services to healthcare entities across the US. This combination creates a dynamic new company that will offer comprehensive cybersecurity and identity services to businesses of all sizes and will have offices throughout Texas and the Midwest. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

"With this acquisition, Fulcrum will enhance its already extensive Healthcare cybersecurity capabilities while also adding substantial growth to our broad portfolio of managed services to keep our clients' patients, employees, partners, and information safe," said Randle Moore, CEO of Fulcrum. "We are excited to be joining forces with Talus, a company that shares our commitment to providing excellent service, expertise, and innovation to our clients nationwide."

"We have been using both Fulcrum and Talus for several years now and find the prospect of a combined company to be very compelling," said Randy Yates, CISO of Memorial Hermann Healthcare System. "Talus brings deep expertise in IAM (Identity and Access Management) and Governance which will serve Fulcrum's clients well."

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with Fulcrum, a company that is widely recognized for its expertise and innovation in the cybersecurity industry," said Mike Grall, CEO of Talus. "This merger is an excellent opportunity to expand our solutions and provide our clients with even more comprehensive services that will help them protect their critical assets."

"Talus is one of our key Vizient-contracted vendors," said Skip Rollins, CIO and CISO of Freeman Health System. "Adding Fulcrum's cyber security experience and expertise to Talus' healthcare experience will only elevate their capabilities in our opinion. I look forward to the strategic guidance and expanded security services Freeman will receive from the combined company going forward."

Under the terms of the merger agreement, the management teams of both Fulcrum and Talus will continue to operate the combined company. Clients of both companies will continue to receive the same high-quality service and support they have come to expect from their respective providers.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Fulcrum Technology Solutions, LLC

Houston-based consulting and solutions firm, Fulcrum Technology Solutions, has been providing Fortune 500 companies worldwide with top-tier infrastructure, cloud and automation, data & analytics, network, and cybersecurity consulting and managed services since its founding in 2011. Fulcrum's consulting services include risk assessments, threat management, incident response, security infrastructure, digital transformation, cloud security, compliance assistance, big data, SIEM, and SOC, as well as co-managed infrastructure and security engineering services for its customers. Fulcrum's commitment to excellence and ability to provide tailored solutions to its clients' needs has earned it a reputation as a leading provider of consulting services and products in the industry.

About Talus Solutions, LLC

Talus, headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, was founded in 2018 to assist healthcare organizations improve their cyber security posture to prevent cyber-attacks. Through their national contract with Vizient, Inc., Talus has quickly grown and serves healthcare organizations nationwide with expertise in risk analysis, ransomware readiness, identity governance & administration, threat management, medical device security, and security architecture design and implementation. Talus also provides a comprehensive managed service for identity solutions.

