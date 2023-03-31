Colgate Total® Tackles the Root Cause of Oral Health Problems with New Innovation

Introducing Colgate Total Plaque Pro-Release® – a new toothpaste that significantly reduces harmful plaque bacteria, resulting in 2X less gum-harming plaque compared to regular fluoride toothpaste with daily brushing.1

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to oral health, it is important to get ahead and stay ahead of potential problems,2 which is why Colgate is doubling down on proactive care with the new Colgate Total® Plaque Pro-Release. Developed by Colgate scientists, the toothpaste offers long-lasting 24-hour antibacterial protection3 and is clinically proven to significantly reduce harmful plaque bacteria4 between dentist visits, so consumers can Be Dentist-Ready.

Plaque bacteria is the root cause of many oral health problems like bad breath, cavities, and gingivitis. This is why it is important to be proactive and brush daily, reducing and preventing plaque bacteria to help stop these problems before they start.

"We all want to feel confident in our health, but over 75% of people say that they are concerned about plaque.5 Many of us have also experienced that fear of disappointing the dentist or that worry of unwanted surprises during a visit," said Victoria Mah, Head of Integrated Marketing & Brand Experiences, Health & Wellness. "That's why we are excited to introduce Colgate Total Plaque Pro-Release, our newest innovation that is designed to fight plaque bacteria, so you can take control of your oral health and feel more confident going into your next appointment."

Colgate Total® Plaque Pro-Release features a breakthrough formula that uses Smart Foam Technology to penetrate hard-to-reach places and fight plaque bacteria along the gum line, improving long-term gum health and strengthening the foundation of a healthy smile. Its unique formula harnesses the power of Stannous Fluoride – an ingredient that helps reduce plaque bacteria and prevent gingivitis – in a new and revolutionary way.

"At Colgate, we are committed to relentless experimentation and creativity which has helped us develop products that promote healthy smiles for nearly 200 years," said Raj Kohli, Vice President of Global R&D. "We are proud to continue this legacy with Colgate Total Plaque Pro-Release and arm consumers with a new innovation that is clinically proven to reduce plaque bacteria better than regular fluoride toothpaste.1"

Colgate® Total Plaque Pro-Release is available in Whitening and Fresh Mint (MSRP: $7.99) at retailers nationwide including Amazon, Walmart and CVS.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements decreasing plastic waste, saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com .

1 with daily brushing after six months 2 like gingivitis and cavities, with twice daily brushing 3 after two weeks of twice-daily use 4 associated with gingivitis 5 Kantar 12me December 2018 | Consumer Age 13+ | Dental Problems within the last 6 months

