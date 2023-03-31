CHEMISTRY WINS SILVER AS CAMPAIGN US' INDEPENDENT AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Independent Agency One of Five Finalists Recognized

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent, full-service advertising agency Chemistry, was rewarded with silver (honorable mention) for Campaign US' Independent Agency of the Year award due in part to its 74% revenue growth. Campaign US , which is dedicated to celebrating creative excellence across the communications industry, announced the winners for its annual Agency of the Year Awards in New York City last Thursday. The awards, which are judged by a panel of top brand marketers, recognize inspired leadership, creative excellence, outstanding business performance, and overall achievements for both agencies and individuals. This honor comes on the heels of Chemistry being named to Ad Age's 2023 A-List and making the 2022 shortlist for Adweek's Midsize Agency of the Year.

"Seeing the Chemistry name in lights for Campaign US' Independent Agency of the Year is a great acknowledgement of the work done throughout our agency," said Tim Smith, President at Chemistry. CEO Ned Show adds, "2022 was an amazing year for Chemistry. By putting our philosophy of 'Blow Shit Up' into action by continuing to experiment with and for our clients, Chemistry dramatically increased revenue. And, we did it while staying fiercely independent and creating great work."

Several creative campaigns with elite brands led to Chemistry's honorable mention including an integrated campaign for Netflix featuring a fake boy band composed of 98 Degrees' frontman Nick Lachey, reality star Harry Jowsey, and the lead singers from 'Love is Blind' and 'Too Hot to Handle' reality shows. The video racked up 8.3 million views during launch and over 2.5 billion impressions in just three days. Chemistry also partnered with leading sports retailer LIDS on the campaign "Make Them Look" which spotlighted emerging Black talent. As a result of the campaign, the brand saw a 40% surge in jersey sales throughout the 1,500-store chain. Chemistry helped bring to life the "Side Chik" sandwich for fast food chain Krystal and recruited celebrity "side chick" Brittany Renner for the broadcast, social, out-of-home, and digital blitz. And, working with soccer club Atlanta United FC, Chemistry partnered with 17 of the city's most iconic muralists to immortalize 17 community leaders in neighborhoods across Atlanta.

Fantastic client wins for Chemistry in 2022 that help make it a top independent agency include Frontdoor, Five Guys, Krystal, Netflix, Lids, Atlanta Dream (WNBA), Creature Comforts Brewing, ISM Global, Cafe La Llave, Tecate, Grady Health, and Snoop Doggie Doggs.

Chemistry has continued to add new capabilities to meet client needs including the growth of Chemistry Cultura, which specializes in nuanced marketing targeted to the many different Hispanic cultures in the US. Cultura grew 61% last year with clients including Heineken, Microsoft, the NFL, and Comcast. Chemistry continued to build The Market Research Lab which gives clients data-driven confidence through concept testing in-the-wild, speed ethnography, and quail-quant research—all done with your timeline and bottom line in mind. Chemistry also invested in its in-house production arm, Test Tube Productions and was able to recruit a team of all Black women who grew it by over 257%.

"Chemistry would also like to congratulate this year's Campaign US' 2023 Independent Agency of the Year winner, Day One Agency and finalists including Mischief @ No Fixed Address, VaynerMedia, and WorkInProgress. We are honored and proud to be in this creative company," said Chris Breen, Chief Creative Officer at Chemistry.

About Chemistry: Chemistry is an independent, full-service advertising agency with offices in Atlanta, Pittsburgh, New York City, Miami and Phoenix. The agency drives results by experimenting with everything and connecting culture, technology, and real-time insights for clients like Netflix, Lids, and Five Guys. With a roster of Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands, Chemistry partners with clients that share the belief that diversity of people and perspectives create the most powerful outcomes.

