Arizona Liver Health Data Security Incident

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Liver Health II, which does business as Arizona Clinical Trials and Arizona Liver Health (collectively, "ALH"), is notifying individuals of a recent data security incident.

On or about January 30, 2023, ALH was informed by law enforcement that ALH was named in a part of the internet used by criminals as an entity whose information may have been taken by a criminal. This notification prompted ALH to commence an investigation, which included retaining a specialized cybersecurity firm.

The investigation revealed that an unauthorized third party gained access to ALH systems for a limited period and obtained certain files that may have included personal information, including personal health information. ALH confirmed that the unauthorized third party no longer has access to its environment.

The information involved varies by individual but may include date of birth, financial account number, and medical information, such as diagnosis/conditions; lab results; medications; treatment information. For a limited number of individuals, driver's license number/government identification number may also be involved.

While there is no evidence that any information involved in the incident has been misused, ALH encourages individuals to visit its website notice for additional information pertaining to the incident and information about how to protect their personal information.

Individuals who have questions about this incident, including whether or not they were impacted by the incident, may call the ALH dedicated call center at 1-800-405-6108, which is available from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday (excluding major U.S. holidays).

View original content:

SOURCE Arizona Liver Health