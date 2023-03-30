RECUR and Tafi Partner to Bring Innovative Web3 IP Experiences to Market

MIAMI, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RECUR—the premier web3 platform driving enterprise-level NFT adoption—announced a partnership with web3 creative powerhouse, Tafi. Tafi will now harness the power of RECUR Builder to create and evolve select innovative IP experiences Powered by RECUR. Tafi's experience developing metaverse-ready IP content, combined with the streamlined nature of RECUR Builder raises the bar of possibilities and represents a strategic partnership focused on ushering IP from the largest enterprises into the burgeoning world of web3.

Tafi is a leader in web3 that empowers brands to tell their stories. They give fans access to beloved IP and unforgettable experiences, including Warner Brothers, Coca-Cola, and more. Tafi will now utilize RECUR Builder to elevate iconic web3 IP experiences Powered by RECUR.

RECUR Builder is a suite of software tools built on top of RECUR's robust platform. With this offering, RECUR provides a state-of-the-art web3 platform so businesses can integrate with web3 in a frictionless, scalable, and secure environment.

"We're delighted to have Tafi as a creative partner leveraging the power of RECUR Builder to push fan engagement to a new level across IP experiences Powered by RECUR," said Zach Bruch, RECUR CEO and Co-Founder. "RECUR's mission is to make web3 simple and accessible for all and our goal is to bring our communities together to enjoy iconic characters in innovative realms across experiences Powered by RECUR. It's made possible with RECUR Builder and we couldn't be more excited to work with Tafi."

"We're thrilled to partner with RECUR and build these iconic fan experiences," said Preston Woo, Tafi CFO and Head of Strategy. "At Tafi, we're passionate about making branded digital content available to everyone who wants to level-up their digital personality. Now, we're bringing content to life for the world-class IP experiences Powered by RECUR with the help of RECUR Builder."

About Tafi

Tafi is a leader in web3 strategy, marketing, and full-stack development. The company has partnered with iconic brands such as Nike, Warner Brothers, Atari, Champion, Estee Lauder, Coinbase, and more.

About RECUR

RECUR is the premier web3 software platform offering all of the tools a business needs to integrate web3. RECUR empowers customers with the widest range of web3 distribution and utility. RECUR offers a global, flexible, and intuitive institutional-grade software suite that enables everything needed to enter web3.

