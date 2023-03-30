Michael Italiano Named Chief Financial and Chief Investment Officer of the Dohmen Company Foundation

MILWAUKEE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dohmen Company Foundation announced today the appointment of Michael Italiano as Chief Financial and Chief Investment Officer. Italiano will be responsible for managing the Dohmen Impact Investment Fund and fiscal operations for the Foundation.

Michael Italiano, Chief Financial and Investment Officer, Dohmen Company Foundation and the Dohmen Impact Investment Fund (PRNewswire)

We're focused on achieving more than return on our invested capital. We're measuring success based on social return.

"Michael's impressive career experience, successful track record, high integrity, and years of dedication to Dohmen make him an ideal fit for overseeing the Foundation's financial matters and the newly created Dohmen Impact Investment Fund," said Foundation CEO and President Rachel Roller.

Last week the Foundation announced the launch of the Impact Fund during a live-streamed event hosted at the White House that highlighted leading organizations actively engaged in the President's bold goal of ending hunger and reducing diet-related diseases by 2030. The Impact Fund will invest $60 million to accelerate the growth and impact of for-profit social enterprises advancing proven food solutions that improve human health. The Impact Fund will assist five to ten for-profit companies whose efforts are in alignment with the Foundation's values and vision. 100% of financial profits achieved through Impact Fund investments will fuel the foundation's charitable giving activities and public awareness strategies.

"I'm excited that we'll be working to identify and support ground-breaking food solutions," said Italiano. "In addition, we're focused on achieving more than just return on our invested capital. We're measuring success based on social return."

"The Dohmen Impact Investment Fund builds upon the Dohmen Company's impressive 165-year business legacy," said Roller. "We are advancing a self-sustaining, high-impact business model within the philanthropic sector, with a triple aim of supporting proven healthy food solutions grow their impact, increasing consumer access to healthy food, and supporting the non-profit food and nutrition ecosystem through grant making, made possible from profits through our Impact Fund investments."

Italiano joined Dohmen in 2009 after a prestigious career as a financial and corporate development executive for multiple Fortune 500 and life science companies including Deloitte, Kimberly Clark, Cooper Power Systems, and Schwarz Pharma. He originally served as Corporate Development Officer and then as the CFO for the Dohmen Company, providing growth through strategic acquisitions, culminating with the successful integration, double-digit growth, and ultimate divestiture of what became Dohmen Life Sciences, now Eversana. Following this divestiture, Michael was instrumental in the conversion of Dohmen from a multi-generational family-owned business to an organization wholly owned by a private foundation. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin Whitewater, and received his MBA from the University of North Carolina.

To learn more about the Dohmen Company Impact Investment Fund visit dohmencompanyfoundation.org/our-investment/

About the Dohmen Company Foundation



With more than 165 years of healthcare experience, Dohmen has found a way to combine the rigor of business with the heart of philanthropy. After exiting the life sciences in 2018, Dohmen's shareholders donated their shares, converting Dohmen from a multi-generational family-owned business to an organization wholly owned by a private foundation. The Dohmen Company Foundation focuses on creating a social return in pursuit of its vision of life without diet-related disease. The Dohmen Impact Investment Fund will invest $60 million over the next five-ten years to accelerate the growth and impact of for-profit social businesses with proven food solutions that improve human health. For more information, visit dohmencompanyfoundation.org.

Media Contact:

Carole Pfeil

262.623.4054

cpfeil@dohmen.com

Dohman Company Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Dohmen Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Dohmen Company Foundation