ALLEGIANT WINS THREE NATIONAL AWARDS RECOGNIZING COMPANY FOR FOSTERING INNOVATIVE AND DIVERSE WORKPLACE CULTURE

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced it has earned three prestigious accolades from leading organizations Forbes, Newsweek and Fortune. The airline was recognized for its culture of inclusion, advancements in diversity, and its innovative business model.

(PRNewswire)

Allegiant was recently named to the following lists:

Forbes' America's Best Midsize Employers 2023

Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023

Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies 2023

"It gives us immense pride to receive these distinctions, which are all a direct reflection of Allegiant's efforts to establish the company as an employer of choice. We are committed to creating meaningful career opportunities for all of our team members while building a culture that they are excited to be part of," said Rebecca Henry, Allegiant's senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

The list of America's Best Employers 2023, presented by Forbes and Statista, Inc., the world's leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, is based on independent surveys of employees working at companies in America. Only companies with 1,000 or more employees were included in the list, which can be viewed on the Forbes website.

Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

"Since its early inception, Allegiant has been a pioneering company that's constantly striving to leverage the advantages of investing not only in our people, but innovation as well," added Henry. "Allegiant has earned these awards because of our unwavering efforts to make a positive impact on our team members. We put critical issues, such as diversity, pay equity, and inclusion front and center. We could not be more grateful to see leading organizations and our employees recognize our commitment."

In addition to the Best Employer award, Allegiant was named to America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity, a list awarded by Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights. It recognized 1,000 companies across 34 industries where surveyed employees said they feel highly respected and valued. The list can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

The evaluation was built on three pillars: an extensive review of public data, interviews with HR professionals, and an anonymous online survey of diverse employees at companies with over 1,000 employees in America. The survey, yielding more than 350,000 company reviews, asked employees about corporate culture and working environments, among other metrics.

Finally, Allegiant was also awarded as one of America's Most Innovative Companies 2023. This list by Fortune and Statista recognized 300 American industry leaders with the best overall score, based on three dimensions of innovation – product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. The methodology included extensive survey results from employees and field experts, as well as an analysis of the quantity and value of a company's patents. The list can currently be viewed on Fortune's website.

Allegiant has long been an innovator in commercial aviation. It was one of the first airlines to establish an "unbundled" fare system that gives customers the freedom to customize their travel experience while paying industry-low prices. For more information, visit allegiant.com.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact

Phone: 702-800-2020

Email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company