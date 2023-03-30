The 3rd Conference of Great Business Partners signs $21.21 deals for 444 projects

JINAN, China, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd Conference of Great Business Partners(CGBP)hosted by the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and the Shandong Provincial People's Government opened in Jinan on March 29, 2023. The conference achieved fruitful results, with a total of 444 industrial projects signed for a combined investment of $100.53 billion.

According to Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province, the conference signed 444 deals in total, including 112 foreign funded projects with a total investment of 21.21 billion US dollars, and 257 local-funded projects with a total investment of $79.32 billion. Among them there were 236 manufacturing projects, mainly in the fields of emerging industries such as new energy, new materials, high-end equipment manufacturing, and new-generation information technology, as well as 75 projects for talent cooperation.

During the conference, a key cooperation projects signing ceremony was successfully held for 50 investment and talent cooperation projects. Among them, there were 20 foreign-funded projects with a total investment of 3.45 billion US dollars; 20 local-funded projects with a total investment of 14.59 billion US dollars , and 10 talent cooperation projects as well.

Over 763 guests from 15 countries attended the conference, including 71 Fortune 500 companies such as ZF Friedrichshafen AG, 23 State-owned enterprises such as China General Technology Group, and 77 of Top 500 Chinese enterprises such as Gree Electric Appliances, iFlytek, JD.com, and Geely Auto, as well as many new forces such as "Unicorn Companies", " Gazelle Enterprises ", and "specialized and innovative" high-tech enterprises. There were also academicians, Changjiang Scholars, Mount Taishan Scholars, leaders of well-known universities and research institutions with close cooperation with Shandong, business association leaders, overseas Chinese community representatives.

The 3rd Conference of Great Business Partners held a special event for Shandong cuisine, where various delicacies from 16 cities in Shandong Province were showcased. While promoting the culture and stories of Shandong cuisine, it also gathered the power of Shandong people from home and abroad to serve their hometowns, innovate and start businesses, and promote the " Attracting investment and Talents" strategy.

The 3rd Conference of Great Business Partners is an important institutional event for Shandong to attract investment and talent from a wider range and at a higher level, and accelerate the construction of a strong modern province in the new era. Since 2018, it has successfully held two sessions and has become a bright business card for Shandong's opening-up.

