REMINDER: TAKE YOUR PTO (PARTY TIME OFF) WITH NEW TEQUILA DON JULIO ROSADO - THE ULTIMATE TEQUILA TO ENJOY IN THE DAYTIME

Celebrate from coast to coast with the newest offering from Mexico's original luxury tequila and some PTO pros like Lukas Gage and Lisa Rinna

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The best celebrations happen before the sun goes down with Tequila Don Julio Rosado, the latest offering from Mexico's original luxury tequila. Aged for at least four months in Ruby Port wine casks that impart a light fruit finish and delicate pink hue, Tequila Don Julio Rosado brings luxury tequila experience into the daytime so it's time to take PTO: Party. Time. Off.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9153051-tequila-don-julio-take-your-pto-party-time-off/

Taking Party Time Off is about celebrating the moment, it's swapping work for work it - because everyone deserves to use their PTO for fun. As the perfect invitation to celebrate in the daytime, Tequila Don Julio Rosado has brought together a group who knows the importance of toasting to the finer things in life to showcase how to make the most of Party Time Off. Just take it from Lukas Gage, Lisa Rinna, Remi Bader, Rickey Thompson, Kim Lee, Tefi Pessoa, Corporate Natalie and Nigel Sylvester who share how they enjoy theirs - with an epic day by the pool that includes Tequila Don Julio Rosado surrounded by nothing but good vibes.

Party Time Off with Tequila Don Julio Rosado is anything but ordinary. So march out of March and make sure to celebrate on March 31st in fashion.

The magical world of Tequila Don Julio Rosado is coming to Los Angeles and Miami on Friday March 31st where guests will experience an immersive celebration featuring signature cocktails and surprise performances worthy of anyone's precious PTO.

Even the mascot from Drizly, a leading beverage alcohol e-commerce platform, is getting in on the fun. The Drizly bear will be taking PTO on March 31st , and treating both new and existing Drizly users to $10 off their order of Tequila Don Julio Rosado with the code DONJULIOROSADO* when shopping on Drizly.com or the Drizly app.

"Don Julio is always my go-to for any celebration, and now with the new Tequila Don Julio Rosado, it's my must-have for drinks during the day," shares Lukas Gage. "Life is all about balance – work hard and Party Time Off – so this is my perfect reminder to make sure that I take some time to have a cocktail, smell the roses, and PTO."



Celebrating with Tequila Don Julio Rosado is simple yet luxurious, it's best enjoyed on the rocks or with a splash of sparkling water and lemon garnish. It is available nationwide wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for an SRP of $124.99 for a 750ml bottle. Tequila Don Julio encourages consumers of legal drinking age to celebrate responsibly. Stay up to date on what's to come by following @DonJulioTequila on Instagram.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com .

ABOUT DIAGEO NA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Juliotequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA

**Courtesy of Drizly. Must be 21+. Offer applicable for any product/drink/spirit from Drizly. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Per applicable law, value may be applied towards order total or shipping or delivery fees. Includes orders of non-alcoholic items. Valid until 4/3/23.

