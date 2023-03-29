Brazos Residential Taps Michele Flores, 30-Year Industry Veteran, to Serve as Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazos Residential, LLC, a leading multifamily real estate private equity firm, has announced the appointment of Michele Flores as its Chief Operating Officer.

Michele brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Brazos team, having spent three decades in the multifamily industry, serving various roles in property management, including her most recent position as President of S2 Residential.

During her career, Michele has led property operations for over 60,000 units cumulatively. Prior to joining Brazos Residential, she held property management positions with S2, US Residential Group, Encore/MC Residential, and Capstone, among others. Michele is known for her ability to build and manage highly successful teams, as well as her hands-on approach to departmental collaboration to ensure scalable processes that deliver impactful results to residents, investors, and associates.

"Michele's impressive track record of success in the multifamily industry and her deep understanding of the market make her an invaluable addition to our team," said James Roberts, Brazos Residential's Cofounder and Managing Partner. "Her extensive experience in evaluating and maximizing property performance, combined with her strong leadership skills, will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success. We are thrilled that she has come onboard!"

Michele is a current candidate for the Certified Property Manager (CPM) designation through IREM and a Board Member for the Apartment Association of Tarrant County (AATC). She is also a former Leadership Lyceum graduate of AATC.

About Brazos Residential:

Founded in 2022, Brazos Residential owns, operates, and manages multifamily real estate assets for institutional and high-net-worth investors across the country. The firm holds over 2,700 multifamily units across the American sunbelt, predominately in Texas and North Carolina. Brazos employs a dynamic team of real estate, private equity, accounting, and capital market professionals and controls over $350 million in multifamily real estate investments.

