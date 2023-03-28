The New Face of Attraction: Dating.com Shares Surprising Data on Physical Preferences

New survey results uncover the unexpected physical qualities that are grabbing the attention of singles right now

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating.com – part of Social Discovery Group, the company behind over 40 online dating sites - has released the results of a groundbreaking survey that upends traditional notions of physical attraction. According to the survey, baldness and short stature are now the preferred traits when it comes to finding a partner.

"It's the season of the bald, short king," said Maria Sullivan, Dating Expert and Vice President of Dating.com. "On a more serious note, many daters are still solving for the loneliness they experienced in lockdown or isolation from their peers. For these singles, traditionally attractive physical attributes have given way to endearing and supportive characteristics that make them feel seen and heard."

Key survey findings include:

63% of respondents reported that positive personality traits are more important than attractive physical qualities in a potential partner.

42% of those surveyed shared they would not want to date someone they view as significantly more attractive than themselves.

72% reported that they would have less fears of their partner cheating on them if their partner were short, bald and/or considered the less physically attractive one.

80% reported that they would be more likely to get the off-putting "ick" not from anything related to physical appearance, but from rude or disrespectful behavior - such as disrespecting bartenders and wait staff on a first date, or overhearing a potential partner talking down to friends or family.

36% of respondents interested in dating men reported that they would feel more comfortable and less intimidated while making the first move on a short and/or bald man.

32% of respondents interested in dating men reported that their potential partner being bald and/or 5'7" or shorter would not impact their decision to date them. 12% reported that it would have little to no impact.

77% of those surveyed said they aren't interested in settling for anyone who doesn't meet their dating standards or expectations, regardless of physical appearance.

"In general, daters feel less intimidated to initiate the next move or to simply be themselves with people who are less traditionally attractive and more 'real,'" continues Sullivan. "Ultimately, singles are more comfortable with - and more likely to develop a meaningful connection with - someone who puts their genuine personality on display, regardless of their physical appearance."

Maria's tips for developing a meaningful connection include:

Be open minded. Stepping outside of your usual "type" in dating - whether it be certain physical attributes, personality traits or income - can leave you feeling pleasantly surprised. Keeping an open mind when connecting with and meeting new people allows you the chance to discover and get to know someone you might not have previously considered - someone who can be a great match.

Don't let anyone else's opinions affect your dating choices. When it comes to relationships, our friends and family often choose to share their two cents on our new partners, whether we ask for their feedback or not. As long as your partner makes you feel safe, supported and valued, don't allow the opinions of others to influence your decision-making process when dating and choosing a new partner.

Look beyond the superficial level. If you find yourself developing a deeper connection with someone who is outside of your usual "type," allow yourself to go with the flow for a little while. If this person's physical attributes aren't what you were looking for, look at what else they have to offer, beyond good looks. Do they provide support and stability? Are they great with personal finances and investing? Do they make you laugh? Outside of appearances, there are many factors that can make them a great match for you.

Date someone who lets you be you. While many people put a bigger emphasis on looks, one of the most important parts of being in a healthy relationship is being with a partner that lets you be your authentic self without trying to change you. If you find yourself in a partnership where you need to change certain aspects of your appearance, your interests, or compromising on your wants, you may be trying too hard on someone who isn't compatible with you. For a relationship to work, you should be able to feel confident in who you are - and that your partner isn't trying to change what makes you who you are.

For more information or to find your bald or short match today, please visit www.dating.com

About Social Discovery Group: Social Discovery Group (formerly SDVentures) is a global tech company comprising over 40 brands, an investment fund, and a venture studio. It focuses on solving issues of loneliness, isolation, and disconnection through social Social Discovery Companies. With offices on five continents and a team of more than 700 professionals, the company serves 250+ million users across 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.socialdiscoverygroup.com .

