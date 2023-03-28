Codagenix Announces Appointment of Kimber Poffenberger, Ph.D., as Chief Strategy Officer

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Codagenix Inc., a clinical-stage synthetic biology company with a rational virus design platform for live-attenuated viral vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that Kimber Poffenberger, Ph.D., has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer.

Kimber Poffenberger, Ph.D., Chief Strategy Officer, Codagenix (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome Kimber to Codagenix. With her distinguished track record of driving global vaccine development and history of successfully leading cross-business strategic teams, she will provide an invaluable perspective to our organization as we continue to develop our deep clinical pipeline of live attenuated vaccines and cancer virotherapeutics," said J. Robert Coleman, Ph.D., M.B.A., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Codagenix. "Kimber brings extensive regulatory and product expertise, which will be critical as we work to bring our medicines to the patients who need them most."

"I look forward to working alongside the Codagenix team as we build upon their innovative work in live attenuated virus design and development to take on the biggest threats in infectious diseases, cancer and animal health," said Dr. Poffenberger. "I am excited to help advance the Codagenix vaccine and oncology pipeline, which has the potential to address critical unmet needs in indications such as RSV, influenza, breast cancer and COVID-19."

Dr. Poffenberger has over 20 years of strategic and regulatory leadership experience at pharma and biotech companies since her early career days in discovery research and FDA review. She most recently served as Principal Consultant at Poffenberger Regulatory Resources and prior to this role was Senior Vice President, Head of Global Regulatory Affairs at Alvotech. She has led regulatory affairs and product development teams supporting successful vaccines at all stages of development from discovery through commercial life cycle management as Vice President and Regional US Head, Global Regulatory Affairs at GSK Vaccines and as Executive Director, Global Vaccines Strategy at Merck. Dr. Poffenberger also held numerous leadership positions at Intercell, MedImmune, and Iomai Corporation. Dr. Poffenberger earned her Ph.D. in Microbiology from the University of Chicago, and her B.S. from Carnegie Mellon University.

About Codagenix, Inc.

Codagenix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading a new era of live vaccines and viral therapeutics. The company's breakthrough platform brings together live-attenuated virus design with cutting-edge codon deoptimization for powerful synthetic biology-based solutions to take on our biggest threats in infectious disease, cancer and animal health. Codagenix was founded based on technology developed in the laboratory of National Academy of Science member Dr. Eckard Wimmer at Stony Brook University; is supported by Adjuvant Capital, TopSpin Partners, and Euclidean Capital; and has ongoing research and license programs with various federal agencies. For more information, visit codagenix.com.

Media Contact

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners

646-942-5604

ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com

Investor Relations Contact

Leo Vartorella

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

codagenix@argotpartners.com

Codagenix (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Codagenix, Inc.