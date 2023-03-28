Built for the Future: New American Funding Debuts Modern Rebrand

Mortgage Lender Unveils New Brand Identity

TUSTIN, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding has been a leader in the mortgage industry for two decades. As the company moves into its third decade in business, New American Funding continues to grow by helping even more families achieve the dream of homeownership.

New American Funding is proud to unveil a fresh look and modern brand identity.

With that evolution, New American Funding is proud to unveil a fresh look and modern brand identity. Over the next several months, New American Funding and its family of companies will roll out a full rebrand that unifies the companies under a single brand – NAF. Customers will see the new look on everything NAF does. In addition to a new logo and brand colors, there are more exciting changes on the horizon for the NAF Family of Companies.

The new unified identity mirrors the innovation, growth, and professionalism that NAF, its family of companies, and each of its thousands of team members exemplify every day. Aligning the companies' brand identities represents the unification of the quality, service, and reputation that each of the NAF Family of Companies provides.

"One of our main goals when we founded this company 20 years ago was to provide top-notch service to our customers at every turn," NAF Co-Founder and CEO Rick Arvielo said. "We have built our business on consistently delivering on that promise. That has helped us grow into one of the nation's largest lenders.

"Now, as we evolve our business and become the mortgage company of the future, this is the perfect time to unveil a fresh brand identity," Arvielo continued. "We feel this evolution will help people across the country discover what makes the NAF Family of Companies so unique and the numerous ways we can help people achieve their dreams."

NAF has become a leader in the mortgage industry by combining a streamlined loan process with cutting-edge technology and competitive pricing to create an exceptional loan experience for its customers.

The company's foundation is built on its core values: Lead With Integrity, We Are Stronger United, Innovation Fuels Evolution, Pursue The Impossible, Execution Drives Success, and People Come First. Each of these values represents the tenets on which the company and each of its employees operates. These values have allowed NAF to become a leader in all areas of the mortgage process.

The company focuses on helping clients of all backgrounds accomplish the American dream of homeownership. That includes those looking to buy a home or refinance their existing loan. The company also specializes in numerous loan types, including Conventional, FHA, VA, Adjustable-Rate, Jumbo, Reverse, Home Equity, USDA, Non-QM, Interest-Only, and more.

NAF also offers unique programs like a Buydown loan that offers a lower payment rate in the early years of the mortgage, and the Pathway to Homeownership, which provides first-time buyers in select areas up to $8,000 in assistance. As NAF and its Family of Companies evolve, the companies are focused on helping people succeed in this market and any market in the future.

Beginning today, New American Funding customers will see the new branding across NewAmericanFunding.com, in each of NAF's more than 165 nationwide locations, and with all customer communications. New American Funding is still the same great company it has always been. Customers can take confidence in knowing they'll continue to receive the same exceptional care and attention that NAF is known for, but under a new modernized look.

For more about what makes New American Funding unique, visit our newly revamped website today.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 244,700+ loans for approximately $64.5 billion and more than 165 nationwide locations. In 2022, New American Funding was ranked #1 by J.D. Power in Customer Satisfaction among Mortgage Servicers. The company was also named #18 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

