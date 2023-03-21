NILE 'NEITH Station': the world's first WEMIX mega-ecosystem NFTFi

NEITH NFTs is the world's first NFT that conveys value via an underlying asset

Can be purchased with WEMIX$ from Marketplace

Bears WEMIX which can be claimed on Convenant date

First two collectibles are 'City of NILE' and 'Tangled Timepieces'

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade's DAO & NFT platform NILE (NFT Is Life Evolution) has officially launched "NEITH Station", the world's first NFTFi service that guarantees stable future value via NEITH NFTs. These combine NFTs and DeFi to enable NFTFi, a decentralised protocol that facilitates Lending, Swaps, Staking, and more.

The world's first NFT that conveys value via an underlying asset, NEITH NFTs are a new type of NFT that bears WEMIX and can be purchased with WEMIX$ in the Marketplace via auction or fixed-price sales. NFTs can be traded freely up till the Claim which can be made any time after the Covenant Date. This is usually set for one year after the start of the sale and only NFT holders can claim the covenant amount of WEMIX on or after the Covenant Date. Holders can also engage and communicate with others who own the same collection to increase the value of their NFTs through collective potential.

Launched on March 16, City of NEITH is the first PFP (profile picture) collectible in the City of NILE collection consisting of 10 cities, each with 88 NFTs. City of Nile's 88 NEITH NFTs are divided into five grades: Civic, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythical. Depending on the grade, it can be purchased at a fixed price or through an open auction system.

On March 23, NEITH Station will launch the 'Tangled Timepieces' NEITH NFT collectible, its first T2E (Talk to Earn) collectible which comes with the 'Tangled' companion app. Tangled Timepieces is a collection of NEITH NFTs that can store time points earned in the Tangled app. You can purchase LUXURY grade NEITH NFTs in the Marketplace, and you can obtain a higher, High-End, Zenith grade by synthesising the purchased NFTs. When synthesised to a higher grade, the promised Wemix (Neith Covenant) is also merged.

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through subsidiary WEMIX, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. www.wemade.com

About NILE

NILE is the world's first DAO-powered blockchain NFT platform based on a fully decentralized smart contract infrastructure that will redefine the way we identify and express inspiration, creativity, and opportunity. NILE enables trustless and transparent projects in the form of concerts, art exhibits, sports, music, investments, and even businesses to be facilitated and managed through the DAO. More at www.nile.io

