Lockin Company's LIAPP Security Solution Wins Three Gold Awards at 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Cementing its Place as a Leading Innovator in Mobile App Protection

SEOUL, South Korea, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockin Company, a member company of the Born2Global Centre, announced that they won three gold winner badge at the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, held on March 7th. The awards recognize outstanding products and innovative companies and individuals in the field of information security.

Lockin Company's LIAPP security solution achieves triple gold victory at 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

The LIAPP security solution from Lockin Company was awarded gold in three categories, including application security, mobile application security, and runtime application self-protection. LIAPP is a Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) that provides various cybersecurity services, such as threat detection and prevention, rooting and jailbreak detection, debugging and tampering prevention, and memory and native library protection. The solution also offers remote control and screen capture prevention, providing effective protection against hacking attacks on mobile applications.

Lockin Company is a cybersecurity service provider founded in 2013, and its LIAPP solution is widely used in Korea, Japan, the United States, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Austria, Brazil, and other countries. The company has been recognized as a 'Representative Application Shielding Vendor' by Gartner and designated as an "Outstanding Information Security Technology product" by the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT.

Mr. Myung Kyu Choi, the CEO of Lockin Company, said, "As the use of mobile applications and services increases, hacking attacks targeting mobile apps are becoming more frequent and complex. LIAPP provides security services to various industries and scales, from small developers who want to enhance basic security functions to large enterprises such as fintech, banks, insurance companies, and airline reservation platforms."

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an international event that annually recognizes outstanding products and innovative companies and individuals in the field of information security. Winning three gold awards at the event demonstrates the excellence and innovation of Lockin Company's LIAPP solution in providing comprehensive and effective cybersecurity services for mobile applications.

