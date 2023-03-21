Get Beyond Names Mark Thacker Chief Technology Officer

Current Chief Information Security Officer will also serve as Chief Technology Officer, indicating the company's renewed focus on product growth and innovation.

PRINCETON, N.J., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Beyond announced its Chief Information Security Officer, Mark Thacker, will also serve as the company's Chief Technology Officer. The addition of this executive position is a strategic decision to create an aligned technology organization as the company grows.

Thacker joined Get Beyond in 2018, is a 20-year veteran of various IT disciplines and has 15 years of experience in Information Security. He has served in senior leadership and technical design roles across Fortune 500 organizations, with a strong focus on resilient architecture, process design, and information security. He is also a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP).

As CTO, he will focus on bringing together the Information Security, IT Infrastructure, and development organizations to create technical solutions, capabilities, and robust infrastructure to support and enable business objectives. He will retain the CISO title, leading the organization to manage risk effectively, protect its data and reputation, and ensure technical compliance.

Mike Peters, President and CEO, comments on Thacker's new role:

"Mark has demonstrated the ability to ensure our systems are secure as our CISO. This additional responsibility of leading the technology side of our business was a logical step as we continue to expand our organization for future growth. As we continue to seek additional revenue opportunities in the Fintech space, I couldn't be more pleased that Mark will be leading the charge from a technology standpoint."

As Thacker works to create a cohesive and aligned technology organization, tailored to Get Beyond's needs, he will partner with key business stakeholders to champion and prioritize the creation of technical solutions.

"My goal is to continue to strengthen the resilience of our critical infrastructure, to deliver value to our internal and external customers through our innovative technical assets, and to increase our capabilities while continuously streamlining our environment to manage expense. I will also remain focused on bringing new security capabilities to Get Beyond, while managing risk appropriately."

The addition of the CTO role comes on the heels of the appointment of the new Board of Directors, a clear sign the company is making strategic moves for continued growth.

About Get Beyond

Get Beyond offers a suite of SMB business solutions—providing transparent statements, protected pricing, and a philanthropic mission.

Media Contact:

debbie.mackintosh@getbeyond.com

