David's Bridal Debuts Exclusive Eco-Minded Bridal Collection for Spring 2023

REIMAGINE by DB Studio is the newest exclusive collection of wedding gowns thoughtfully designed with recycled materials.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, debuts REIMAGINE by DB Studio, their first ever eco-minded collection of gowns made from effortlessly chic recycled fabrics. In an ongoing strategy to serve the new luxury to all customers, the REIMAGINE by DB Studio collection is thoughtfully designed to evoke everlasting memories while reducing the environmental impact for the sustainably modern bride.

According to a recent survey, 58% of brides consider the sustainability of the apparel they purchase important and over 1/3 of surveyed brides intentionally shop with brands that offer sustainable products and place value on eco-minded initiatives. Staying true to the retailer's diverse designs and inclusive pricing within their existing DB Studio brand, REIMAGINE takes it one step further by offering stunning options that are carefully crafted without sacrificing the eco-conscious customer's core beliefs to make small changes that better the environment.

Ranging from $299-$599, the REIMAGINE collection includes exclusive styles that celebrate current styles and trends for this season including dramatic necklines, intricate back details, versatile sleeve options, modern takes on the classic lace look and beyond. Curated by David's Bridal expert in-house team of designers and merchants, the collection boasts that one-of-a-kind feeling.

REIMAGINE is just latest advancement in support of David's Bridal's eco-minded initiatives and their ongoing commitment to make an impact on the environment. Since launching Frontline Fierce in February 2022, the retailer's philanthropy program, over 13,000 gowns and dresses have been donated to organizations supporting deserving individuals and initiatives. The retailer is also launched their Reclaimed Beauty initiative in which they repurpose deadstock fabrics into new dresses.

David's Bridal offers free in-store one-on-one styling appointments with an expertly trained stylist to help customers find 'the one.' Customers can also join the over two million members in the industry-leading loyalty program, Diamond to receive special deals and earn a FREE honeymoon.

"We are always listening to our customers' needs. She told us that eco-mindedness is important to her when selecting retailers to shop with, especially for a significant purchase like a wedding gown," said Nancy Viall, Chief Merchandising Officer at David's Bridal. "It is important we deliver styles that represent who our customers are, many of whom are eco-conscious, environmentally mindful, and trendy. This REIMAGINE by DB Studio collection achieves it all. We are so proud of the collection and thrilled to bring even more diverse value to our customers."

David's offers a dress for every occasion – wedding, bachelorette, date night, bridal show, girls trips and beyond. With REIMAGINE, David's Bridal continues to own the wedding gown space by celebrating beautifully designed styles for every bride, budget, and aesthetic. The brands will continually monitor trends and customer demand to inform the direction of the growing collection. REIMAGINE by DB Studio is now available online at davidsbridal.com and in select David's Bridal retail stores.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in: CELEBRATING all life's magical moments, INNOVATING so we are always serving her, PERSONALIZING everything so it's all done her way, DESIGNING the most luxurious dresses, and finally, KINDNESS - so she doesn't have to worry about anything. It is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools and resources powered by Pearl by David's, Blueprint Registry, Rustic Wedding Chic, Anomalie, and Forever Bride, knowledgeable stylists, and expert alteration artisans who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David's recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

