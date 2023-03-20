Nettwerk Music Group Announces Flexpoint Ford as a New Strategic Partner to Support Growth

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nettwerk Music Group, Inc. ("Nettwerk" or the "Company"), a fast-growing independent music label, announced a significant structured investment and a new strategic partnership with Flexpoint Asset Opportunity Fund II ("Flexpoint"). Existing investors Beedie Capital and Vistara Growth also participated in the investment round and will remain important shareholders in the Company and members of the board of directors.

Founded in 1984, Nettwerk is an independent music label that partners with artists to elevate their careers by connecting them with music fans around the world so they can make a living doing what they love. The Company is focused on identifying emerging independent artists and providing them with the resources needed to navigate the complex world of digital content production, distribution, and promotion.

"The capital from Flexpoint will enable Nettwerk to invest in artists and make music catalogue acquisitions that will benefit from the fast-growing independent sector of the music industry. We're excited to partner with Flexpoint as we continue to execute on our vision of connecting artists with their fans globally," says Terry McBride, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of the Company.

"Nettwerk has been at the forefront of the evolution in the independent music sector building a compelling catalogue of music by offering white-glove services and growth opportunities to independent artists traditionally reserved for superstars," says Mike Morris, Managing Director of Flexpoint. "We believe Terry and the team are well positioned to prosper in the rapidly evolving music industry and are excited to help the team execute their vision."

"As a longtime partner of Nettwerk, we are thrilled to participate in its next phase of growth", says David Bell, Managing Director of Beedie Capital. "The team at Nettwerk are differentiated leaders in a complex industry, and we are excited to support them through continued execution of their unique, artist-centric strategy."

Flexpoint has approximately $7.8 billion of assets under management and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. The new capital is being provided by Flexpoint Asset Opportunity Fund II, which leverages the firm's institutional knowledge and relationships to complete opportunistic investments across the capital structure.

Artisan served as buyside financial advisor and Latham & Watkins and Bennett Jones served as legal counsel to Flexpoint. Cooley and Morgan Daniels Slager served as legal counsel to Nettwerk.

About Nettwerk Music Group Inc.

Nettwerk Music Group is a full-service artist development and music intellectual property brand builder with a history spanning nearly 40 years. Nettwerk operates a global organization with offices in major cities around the world and an infrastructure to match. At Nettwerk, we pride ourselves on our ability to anticipate shifts in consumer behavior and to effectively leverage technology to place great music in the hands of fans.

About Flexpoint Ford

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm that has approximately $7.8 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments across a broad range of investment sizes, structures and asset classes. Flexpoint Ford has offices in Chicago, Illinois, and New York, New York. For more information, visit www.flexpointford.com.

About Beedie Capital

Beedie Capital is a multi-strategy direct investment platform that manages the alternative investments for Beedie, one of the largest private companies in Western Canada. It deploys capital using a flexible, evergreen mandate, and applies a highly agnostic approach to the duration, structure, and size of its investments. Beedie Capital combines the strategic capabilities of an institutional investment platform with the flexibility and entrepreneurial mindset of a privately owned business. For more information, visit www.beediecapital.com

About Vistara Growth

Vistara Growth provides flexible growth capital solutions to mid-later-stage technology companies across North America. Founded, managed, and funded by seasoned technology finance and operating executives, "Vistara" (Sanskrit for "expansion") is focused on enabling growth for the ambitious entrepreneurs we invest in, our investors, our people, and the communities we operate in. For more information, visit vistaragrowth.com.

