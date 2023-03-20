IGT Grows Cashless Gaming Leadership via Resort Wallet and IGTPay Agreement with Graton Resort & Casino

Luxury Northern California casino to launch cashless slot play via IGT's award-winning technologies

LONDON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park, Calif. to enable cashless gaming via the award-winning Resort Wallet™ and IGTPay™ solutions. As modules of the IGT ADVANTAGE™ casino management system, Resort Wallet and IGTPay comprise the gaming industry's only fully integrated turnkey cashless solution and will give Graton's guests more choice, convenience and security for funding their play at the property's 3,000+ slot machines.

"As one of Northern California's premier gaming destinations, Graton Resort & Casino prides itself in offering our players leading-edge technologies that bolster the guest experience and introduce added choice and convenience," said Brian Green, Graton Resort & Casino Vice President/Assistant General Manager. "IGT's proven Resort Wallet and IGTPay cashless technologies will enable us to drive new operational efficiencies and optimize revenue, while offering our customers a future-forward mobile e-wallet option that comes with a variety of benefits."

"Cashless commerce is the way of the future across business sectors and we're finding that slot players who adopt IGT's cashless casino technologies are readily embracing it and reporting high satisfaction with the experience," said Ryan Reddy, IGT SVP Global Video Poker, VLT, Systems and Payments. "We look forward to helping Graton Resort & Casino maximize player convenience and security, accelerate growth and differentiate the guest experience through IGT's Resort Wallet and IGTPay cashless gaming technologies."

With Resort Wallet and IGTPay, Graton can offer its Graton Rewards loyalty club members the option to create a Cashless Wagering Account and then fund that account from their mobile device using a range of sources such as personal checking and credit accounts. To apply available funds to a slot game session, a player simply taps the smartphone to the game's card reader and via Bluetooth technology, the player's balance and loyalty rewards instantly populate on the game's service screen via IGT's M5 technology. At the conclusion of a play session, the player can transfer the remaining funds back into a personal account or keep them in their Cashless Wagering Account for future play. Additionally, the IGT technologies will fully integrate with Graton's Marker Trax offering, a widely used digital marker solution.

IGT's Resort Wallet and IGTPay were named "Product Innovation of the Year" in the 2021 Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas and the Company was name "Technology Provider of the Year" in the 2021 International Gaming Awards for its leadership as a systems provider.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Located in Sonoma County, Graton Resort & Casino has a commanding presence among the rolling hills of Northern California's wine country. Owned and operated by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, Graton Resort & Casino features table games, the latest slot machines, upscale and casual dining, plus entertainment options for visitors and locals alike. For more information, please visit www.gratonresortcasino.com.

