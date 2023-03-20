CBMAS first-ever Best Tattoo category to help raise money for MJF Scholarships

All proceeds of "Show Us Your Favorite Tattoo" category go to The Michael James Jackson Foundation to help fund technical education, and career advancement for black, indigenous, and people of color in the brewing and distilling industries.

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAS) announced the extension of their "Show Us Your Favorite Tattoo" charity category until May 1, 2023. This category is open at TheCrushies.com to anyone age 21+ who wants to enter their favorite tattoo for a chance to win a Global Crushie Trophy for themselves, and their tattoo artist.

The CBMAS hopes its new “Show Us Your Favorite Tattoo” charity category will raise money to support more scholarships for MJF Scholarship Award Winners and future brewing and distilling innovators like these. All proceedsfrom new charity category go to The Michael James Jackson Foundation to help fund technical education, and career advancement for black, indigenous, and people of color in the brewing and distilling industries. (PRNewswire)

Only $50 to enter your favorite tattoo with all proceeds donated to The Michael James Jackson Foundation (MJF Scholarships).

"We are helping literally change the face of American brewing," said Garrett Oliver, Founder & Chair of MJF, and Brewmaster of The Brooklyn Brewery. "We sent more people of color to Siebel Institute of Technology last year, than had attended the entire previous decade – the MJF is about genuine and lasting change."

The first 250 to enter their tattoo will automatically receive Post Malone's WORLD PONG LEAGUE for free ($25 value) compliments of Spin Master Games.

"Post Malone's WORLD PONG LEAGUE and CBMAS together makes a lot of sense, they go hand in hand!" Jason Gagnon EP/ Head of Creative Marketing for Spin Master Games

"Tattoos are empowering, they look awesome, and they just make life cooler!" said CBMAS Co-founder Jim McCune. "Tattoos and craft beer are synonymous."

The awards ceremony will be on May 8th at the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference. For additional information, visit craftbeermarketingawards.com.

About the CBMAS

The Craft Beer Marketing Awards competition accepts beverage-related marketing and design entries from around the globe (beer, hard seltzer, cider, mead, and RTD cocktails). Breweries, agencies, artists, and marketing partners are all invited to enter their top work.

Founded in 2019, the CBMAs is the first awards program of its kind in the world to focus on excellence in creativity and innovation that breweries employ in their marketing to differentiate their brands in a highly saturated marketplace.

Crushie Trophy Redesigned

The CBMAS Crushie Trophy was reinvented to also be a functional tap handle. This innovation was developed in the USA by CBMAS Sponsor Steel City Taps. Winners can now purchase their Crushie Trophies year-round in the CBMAS new Trophy Shop coming soon.

