OneNeck® IT Solutions Announces New CEO Appointment

MADISON, Wis., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneNeck® IT Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Theodore (Ted) Wiessing as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective today. Wiessing succeeds Terry Swanson, who stepped down after 6 years at the helm.

"Ted is a proven technology and security leader with a distinguished track record of innovation, talent development, and a deep knowledge of OneNeck," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "I am confident that he, along with the rest of the senior leadership team, will ensure strong execution of OneNeck's hybrid IT and multi-cloud strategy. I'd also like to thank Terry Swanson for his leadership and significant contributions throughout his tenure at OneNeck."

As former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of OneNeck, Ted drove the company's go-to-market strategy and spearheaded the launch of new products and services. Ted joined OneNeck in 2018 and has been an integral part of the TDS, Inc. family of companies since 2002, where he worked in various IT leadership roles such as IT operations, application development, security, and privacy. Prior to joining TDS, Ted spent 11 years as an enterprise software consultant at Accenture, working extensively with companies in the communications industry.

When sharing the news with associates, Wiessing said, "As OneNeck's former COO, I am confident we have the right people, culture, and strategy to be wildly successful in the market. I am committed to continuing the legacy of excellence that OneNeck leadership has established over the years, while also exploring new methods of enhancing the value of our offerings and continuing to ensure we keep employees at the heart of our business model."

A Wisconsin-native, Wiessing will continue to work from the company's headquarters in Madison. Wiessing holds a Bachelors of Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and currently resides in Wisconsin with his wife and two children.

About OneNeck IT Solutions

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., employs 450 people throughout the U.S. The company offers multi-cloud solutions, combined with managed services, professional IT services, hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals deliver secure, modern platforms and applications for organizations embracing data-driven transformation and secure end-to-end solutions. Visit oneneck.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 1000 company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services. TDS has approximately six million connections nationwide through its businesses UScellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and TDS Broadband Service. Recently, TDS has been named to three Forbes lists: America's Best Employers for Diversity, Best Large Employers, and Best Employers for Women. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employs 9,300 people. Visit tdsinc.com.

