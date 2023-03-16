USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism to Host Forum on the Future of AI in Communications for Next-Gen Practitioners with Stagwell Marketing Cloud's PRophet

The event will feature live demonstrations of brand new AI applications in media relations, disinformation and ESG.

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism is hosting an educational forum to discuss how AI is transforming the future of PR and communications. The March 30 forum will be hosted by Fred Cook, Chairman Emeritus of Golin and Director for the USC Center for Public Relations, and will feature expert panel discussions that examine how generative and predictive AI tools will revolutionize modern communications practices, as well as how AI can be used to understand peer and competitive ESG communications footprints and benchmarks, and identify emerging threats and storylines about brands, industries, and competitors.

Featured panelists will include PRophet Founder and CEO and Stagwell Comms Tech CEO Aaron Kwittken, Cometrics CEO and Founder Ed Clarke, and PeakMetrics Co-Founder and COO and USC alumnus, Bobby Lincoln. The event will also feature a tech showcase with live demonstrations of emerging AI tools including PRophet's newly launched generative AI writing tool, "Taylor."

The free event will take place on Thursday, March 30, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. PT at Wallis Annenberg Hall on USC's University Park campus, 3630 Watt Way, in Los Angeles. Individuals interested in attending can RSVP by visiting the CommPRO website.

The event was developed in partnership with Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) PRophet, the first-ever generative and predictive AI SaaS platform built by and for PR professionals, and leading marketing and communications news hub CommPRO.

About the USC Center for PR

Based at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, the USC Center for Public Relations (CPR) strives to connect corporations, agencies, academics and students to define the future of our industry and to develop those who will shape it. Signature initiatives include the Global Communication Report, USC Annenberg's Kenneth Owler Smith Symposium, the Polarization Index, and the Relevance Report. Follow CPR on social media @USCCenter4PR and #PRFUTURE, and tune in to the #PRFuture podcast wherever you listen to your favorite shows.

About PRophet

PRophet is the first-ever generative and predictive AI SaaS platform designed by and for the PR community. The platform uses AI to help modern PR professionals become more performative, productive and predictive by generating, analyzing and testing content that predicts earned media interest and sentiment. PRophet was founded in 2020 by PR and marketing industry thought leader and entrepreneur Aaron Kwittken and is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of SaaS solutions that powers research, communications, and media activation for in-house marketers. To learn more, visit prprophet.ai.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

