Trala Raises $8M Series A, to Revolutionize Music Education and Cultivate a New Generation of Musicians

CHICAGO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trala, the innovative online music school, is excited to announce the closing of its $8M Series A funding round, led by Seven Seven Six, with participation from Lachy Groom Fund, Altman Capital, Next Play Ventures, and Concrete Rose Ventures. This latest investment brings Trala's total funding to $15M, supporting its mission to make world-class music education accessible to every single person on Earth.

Trala's unique platform combines cutting-edge technology that listens to users play their instruments and provides instant feedback, with personalized 1-on-1 lessons from diverse and talented teachers. By doing so, Trala aims to create opportunities for a new generation of musicians who may not have had access to music education otherwise.

The online music school has already attracted a diverse group of 1,000 students, including truck drivers, politicians, firefighters, grandmothers, surgeons, construction workers, and more. The company welcomes everyone and eagerly anticipates its growing community.

Cristina Georgoulakis, Partner at Seven Seven Six, praised Trala's potential impact: "By making great music education so widely accessible, especially to those who haven't typically had access to it before, Trala is going to create a new generation of musicians from all walks of life."

Alexis Ohanian, Founder of Seven Seven Six, also expressed his enthusiasm for Trala: "I didn't get far in my childhood piano or saxophone lessons, but that's probably because I didn't have Trala," added Alexis Ohanian, Founder of Seven Seven Six. "Now I'm 39 and hungry to finally learn to play an instrument and excited that I have Trala to help me."

In 2022, Trala experienced 14X growth and added 30 new music teachers to its roster. The new funding will allow Trala to continue expanding its core offering for learning the violin while also exploring additional instrument options. The company anticipates creating up to 300 new jobs for musicians over the next two years, further bolstering its vibrant community of music teachers and learners.

Trala envisions a future where global access to high-quality music education enables hundreds of millions of new people to learn an instrument for the first time, ultimately leading to an "all-ships-rise" moment for the music industry. This growth will result in more musicians, increased instrument sales, and a wealth of new music, sparking a virtuous cycle of learning and teaching.

About Trala:

Trala is an online music school dedicated to making world-class music education accessible to everyone, regardless of age, location, or genre preference. By combining cutting-edge technology with personalized lessons from diverse, talented teachers, Trala empowers a new generation of musicians who may not have had access to music education before. For more information, visit https://trala.com.

