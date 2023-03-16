Tillamook® Cream Cheese Spreads Just Taste Better*

Try them for free when Tillamook takes over iconic bagel shops nationwide, for one day only

TILLAMOOK, Ore., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At Tillamook County Creamery Association, it's our opinion* that our cream cheese spreads just taste better.

Maybe that's why Tillamook Cream Cheese Spreads are the fastest-growing soft cream cheeses in the country, out-pacing Philadelphia®, Kite Hill®, and private-label brands.1 Just sayin'.

See if you agree by trying our spreads for free at your favorite bagel shops on March 29.

Find out where at BetterCreamCheese.com.

That's it. That's the release.

1 % sales increase, Soft Cream Cheese, Brands >$10K in sales, Total US, Latest 52 Weeks ending 2-26-23, IRI POS.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook® produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

Media Contacts:

Jenna Faller, FleishmanHillard

jenna.faller@fleishman.com

Katie MacDonald, Tillamook

kmacdonald@tillamook.com

