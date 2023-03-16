Self-Development Opportunities with New Open-E Online Course for Data Storage and ZFS

Open-E Announces the Launch of its Newest Course to Offer Tailor-Made Upskilling Opportunities

ATLANTA, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open-E, a leading developer of innovative data storage software officially launches its unique online course, 'ZFS Data Storage for Beginners', which aims at providing both the essential and in-depth knowledge on the topic of the data storage solutions based on the Zettabyte File System - ZFS.

'As a developer of Linux- and ZFS-based data storage software, Open-E JovianDSS, we are fully aware of the fact that each and every one of us needs not only to be the best-in-class specialists with experience and great minds but also to be devoted to constant development and upskilling.' says Krzysztof Franek, CEO at Open-E. 'That is why we have created this comprehensive and complex online course - to continue our contribution to not only give ready-to-go solutions but also teach, develop, and inspire.' emphasizes Krzysztof.

The ZFS Data Storage for Beginners course is Open-E's idea for providing support to people who are new to the topic or those who want to refresh their knowledge by learning the units below:

ZFS Essentials

Clustering Essentials

On- and Off-site Data Protection

Virtualization & Cloud

Calculating Storage Capacity and Data Redundancy

The course is available free of charge. After completing the course, participants receive a certificate that can be used as proof of their new qualifications

The ZFS Data Storage Essentials course is available here: https://www.open-e.com/r/mgzf/

About Open-E

Open-E is a well-established developer of IP-based storage management software. Its flagship product Open-E JovianDSS is a robust, award-winning storage application that offers excellent compatibility with industry standards and is the easiest to use and manage. Additionally, it is one of the most stable solutions on the market and an undisputed price performance leader.

Open-E accounts for over 38,000 installations worldwide and has received numerous industry awards and recognition, also with its products Open-E DSS V7 and the free Open-E DSS V7 SOHO. Thanks to its reputation, experience, and business reliability, Open-E has become the technology partner of choice for industry-leading IT companies.

For further information about Open-E, its products, and partners, visit: http://www.open-e.com/

