National Dance Institute (NDI) Announces Jermaine Jones as Executive Director

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dance Institute (NDI), the non-profit arts education organization that delivers award-winning dance and music programs to thousands of children worldwide, announces that Jermaine Jones will join the organization as Executive Director.

Jones joins the acclaimed organization alongside NDI's Artistic Director Kay Gayner and Board Chair Marc Solomon. He is the current NDI Board Treasurer and Co-Chair of the Finance Committee, and former controller of Brighton Health Plan Solutions. Jones will assume his new role on March 20th.

National Dance Institute was founded by legendary ballet dancer and arts education champion Jacques d'Amboise in the belief that all children should have access to high quality arts education. Each year NDI engages thousands of children of all backgrounds and abilities through its unique NDI Method, an approach to teaching that has become a widely adopted model for arts education programs around the globe. In addition to delivering transformative programming to 6,000 children in 46 public schools throughout New York City, 12 Associates of National Dance Institute (ANDI) have been established across the country utilizing the NDI Method, motivating young learners to success, both in school and in life.

As a child from Harlem, Jermaine was introduced to NDI through its In-School Program at Mott Hall/IS 223. He eventually joined the Celebration Team, a semi-professional ensemble, which is where he first met fellow dancer, Yasmin. Years later, the two married and today their own child is dancing on the Celebration Team. For over 15 years, Jermaine has volunteered his time on NDI's Finance Committee, joining the Board in 2020, and becoming Treasurer in 2021.

"Becoming the next Executive Director of NDI is a wonderful opportunity and I am thrilled to take on this new journey," said Jones. "The idea of beginning my experience with NDI as a young dancer in the program to now 35 years later becoming the ED is the most extraordinary homecoming."

"At NDI, we are giving children the skills they need to succeed in the world no matter what career path they choose," said Kay Gayner, NDI Artistic Director. "Welcoming an alum as Executive Director is a natural extension of who we are as an organization. We build leaders. Jermaine's passion for arts education and lived experience as a student with NDI make him an invaluable leader as we imagine an exciting and innovative future for NDI. We are thrilled to welcome Jermaine into this new role."

Jones is a strategic finance professional whose talent, passion, and integrity have driven financial results and enhanced operations for various companies. With over 20 years of experience in the Insurance & Financial service industry, he is a dynamic leader of effective teams, producing quality and accurate financial accounting, reporting and operations. Jones earned his B.S. in Accounting from the Indiana Institute of Technology. He is a Certified Public Accountant with strong technical skills gained through his experience with working at PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLC for 10 Years.

About National Dance Institute

National Dance Institute (NDI), was founded in 1976 by New York City Ballet principal dancer Jacques d'Amboise and leads the field of arts education with a model program that is replicated worldwide. Since its founding, NDI has impacted the lives of more than two million children through engagement in immersive, participatory dance and music programs. Through school partnerships, after-school classes, public performances, and teaching artist trainings, NDI's joyful and inclusive programming responds to the critical need for transformative and relevant arts education for all children. In 2011, NDI opened the doors to the National Dance Institute Center for Learning & the Arts in Harlem, furthering its mission and expanding its reach to serve more children. For more information, visit NDI online at nationaldance.org, on Twitter @NationalDance, Facebook and Instagram @NationalDanceInstitute; and YouTube and LinkedIn @NationalDanceInstitute.

