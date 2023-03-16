MULTISECTOR FLOATING INCOME ETF LAUNCHED BY AMERICAN CENTURY

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Century Investments® launched a new Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (FUSI) is now listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and is the latest addition to the $211 billion* asset manager's active ETF lineup.

"FUSI compliments our current ETF income offerings, Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) and American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI), by adding a floating rate product to the suite that is primarily focused on high credit quality," said Sandra Testani, vice president, ETF product and strategy. "We believe a diversified floating rate mandate has the potential to mitigate downside risk and increase income, and we are excited to offer this on our ETF platform."

American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF

FUSI seeks income and as a secondary objective, long-term capital appreciation. The actively managed fund intends to generate attractive yield by investing across several investment grade floating rate security types, such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), commercial mortgages, residential mortgages, corporate credit and other similarly structured investments. It may also invest up to 35% of its portfolio in below investment grade securities, including bank loans and other related floating rate debt. The target duration of the fund will be less than one year. It has a gross expense ratio of 0.27%.

The fund is managed by Charles Tan, senior vice president, co-chief investment officer, Global Fixed Income, Peter Van Gelderen, vice president, senior portfolio manager and Jason Greenblath, vice president, senior portfolio manager.

"FUSI expands American Century's Fixed Income ETF suite by offering a floating-rate income product built on a diversified, primarily high-quality credit portfolio," said Van Gelderen.

American Century Investments® introduced its ETF program in 2018, which now has $21 billion in assets under management.** The comprehensive ETF lineup is designed to help investors seek better outcomes across market cycles.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Frankfurt; Hong Kong; Sydney; Santa Clara, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of nearly $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund's prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting americancentury.com, contains this and other information about the fund, and should be read carefully before investing.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Investment return and principal value of security investments will fluctuate. The value at the time of redemption may be more or less than the original cost. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

These funds are actively managed Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) that do not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. To determine whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, various fund requirements and standards, along with economic conditions, alternative investments, interest rates and various credit metrics. If the portfolio manager considerations are inaccurate or misapplied, the fund's performance may suffer.

The interest rate and corresponding payment that floating rate securities are expected to pay adjust at predetermined dates on a periodic basis. Securities with floating interest rates are generally less sensitive to interest rate changes than securities with fixed interest rates, but they may decline in value if their interest rates do not rise as much, or as quickly, as comparable market interest rates. In addition, floating rate securities held by the fund may be less liquid or more difficult to sell than other securities. If it becomes necessary for the fund to sell less liquid securities, it could have an adverse effect on the fund, especially during periods of market turbulence or unusually low trading activity.

The value of the securities that the fund principally invests in may be secured or backed by other underlying assets or obligations. As such, the value of these securities may be affected by the market value of the underlying assets, changes in the distributions on the underlying assets, defaults and recoveries on the underlying assets, capital gains and losses on the underlying assets, prepayments on underlying assets and the availability, prices and interest rate of underlying assets. In addition, these securities may be subject to a number of additional risks, including interest rate, market, credit and correlation risk. Use of certain types of these securities can create economic leverage in the fund's portfolio, which may result in significant volatility and cause the fund to participate in losses in an amount that exceeds the fund's initial investment. Also, the value of these securities may decrease based on the inability or perceived inability of a security's issuer or obligated party to make interest and principal payments.

Duration, which is an indication of the relative sensitivity of a security's market value to changes in interest rates, is based upon the aggregate of the present value of all principal and interest payments to be received, discounted at the current market rate of interest and expressed in years. The longer the weighted average duration of the fund's portfolio, the more sensitive its market value is to interest rate fluctuations. Duration is different from maturity in that it attempts to measure the interest rate sensitivity of a security, as opposed to its expected final maturity.

Generally, as interest rates rise, the value of the securities held in the fund will decline. The opposite is true when interest rates decline.

Diversification does not assure a profit, nor does it protect against loss of principal.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): Foreside Fund Services, LLC – Distributor, not affiliated with American Century Investment Services, Inc.

