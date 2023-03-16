Millennia opens brand new headquarters in Cary, North Carolina

CARY, N.C., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennia (the "Company"), a leader in patient payment and patient engagement for hospitals, health systems, and medical groups, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new corporate headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, just outside of Research Triangle Park (RTP).

Millennia moves into new headquarters in Cary, North Carolina .

Millennia's Class A office space within the 170,000-square-foot building offers Millennia colleagues and their clients a modern and open space designed to optimize collaboration, develop new patient engagement technologies and solutions, and drive a culture of excitement and innovation. The office space is reflective of Millennia's commitment to future growth and adding jobs to the Triangle, with most of its hiring efforts focused on local candidates in the Raleigh-Durham area. Millennia intends to add positions in sales, business development, marketing, data, analytics, and product development over the next few years as the company continues its rapid growth.

"After having spent the last couple of years remote, our team is excited to have this new, amazing space to call home. Our intention is that our colleagues will have a stunning space available as we look to drive more in-person opportunities to create, brainstorm, and meet on a regular basis. We look forward to sharing this space with all of our clients as well," says Tom Ormondroyd, Chief Executive Officer of Millennia.

Cary is an ideal location for Millennia's headquarters. It is situated eight miles southeast of the Research Triangle Park (RTP), a hub of top companies in both the tech and life sciences industries. Proximity to RTP allows Millennia to recruit top technical talent, as the business continues to expand. With several major universities nearby, such as the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Duke University, and North Carolina State University, Millennia will have access to the next generation of tech leaders.

Millennia is also investing in a state-of-the-art call center facility in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, slated to be open later this year. This facility will allow Millennia to hire concierge agents in the Rocky Mount and surrounding area, providing a collaborative and energetic workspace that will support the Millennia client base across the country and maintaining our commitment to only using US-based agents when speaking to patients.

About Millennia: Millennia is how healthcare providers engage with their patients – from patient intake to the final payment. It means a better experience for your patients and more revenue for your organization. Founded in 2012, Millennia provides technology-driven patient pay and engagement solutions for more than 1,700 provider locations in 43 states, supporting over 40 million patient interactions every year. Millennia supports clients across all care settings including acute care, post-acute, medical groups, and specialty practices. To learn more, visit Millenniapay.com.

