Cloudbyz Unveils Groundbreaking Electronic Data Capture Solution to Streamline Clinical Research and Accelerate Launch of New Therapies

Cloudbyz Unveils Groundbreaking Electronic Data Capture Solution to Streamline Clinical Research and Accelerate Launch of New Therapies

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudbyz, a leading provider of unified clinical trial management solutions, today announced the launch of its innovative Electronic Data Capture (EDC) product, Cloudbyz EDC 2.0 . Designed to revolutionize the clinical research landscape, Cloudbyz EDC 2.0 offers a seamless, secure, and efficient cloud platform for capturing, managing, and analyzing clinical trial data, empowering researchers to deliver life-changing treatments faster and smarter.

The Cloudbyz EDC platform combines an intuitive user interface with advanced data security, intelligent data validation, real-time data monitoring, analytics, and compliance with global regulatory standards. With Cloudbyz EDC, organizations can optimize their research efforts, reduce manual errors, and expedite regulatory approvals.

"Cloudbyz EDC is a game-changer in the world of clinical research. We've meticulously crafted our platform to address the needs of modern clinical trials, empowering researchers to focus on delivering breakthrough treatments to patients who need them the most," said Dinesh Kashyap, CEO of Cloudbyz. "By harnessing the power of technology, we are helping research organizations to unlock the true potential of their data and accelerate the discovery and launch of life-changing treatments."

Key features of Cloudbyz EDC 2.0 include:

Seamless Data Capture: A user-friendly interface that simplifies the collection, validation, analysis and management of clinical trial data in real-time.



Advanced Data Security: State-of-the-art encryption, access control, and audit trail to safeguard the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive research data.



Real-Time Data Monitoring & Analytics: Customizable dashboards and reports, providing real-time insights into trial progress and facilitating data-driven decision-making.



Scalability & Flexibility: Ability to manage global trials, adaptable to varying complexities across phases and therapeutic areas, accommodating large number of sites with ease, and with an ability to collect clinical outcome assessment data directly and remotely from patients.



Compliance & Regulation: Full compliance with FDA 21 CFR Part 11, GDPR, HIPAA, and other global regulatory standards.

To learn more about Cloudbyz EDC or to schedule a demo, visit https://cloudbyz.com/electronic-data-capture or contact the Cloudbyz team at info@cloudbyz.com .

About Cloudbyz

Cloudbyz is a leading provider of digital and unified clinical trial management solutions for organizations in the life sciences, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries. With a commitment to innovation, Cloudbyz empowers businesses to streamline their operations, enhance collaboration, and harness the power of data to drive growth and success. Cloudbyz is committed to creating a sustainable, low-carbon future by delivering a carbon-neutral cloud, operating as a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions company. For more information, visit www.cloudbyz.com

CTMS | CTBM | eTMF | EDC | eConsent | ePRO | eCOA | RTSM | Safety & Pharmacovigilance

Press Contact:

Pooja Sood

Manager, Marketing

Cloudbyz Inc.

Phone: +1 (855)-261-6918

Email: marketing.team@cloudbyz.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cloudbyz