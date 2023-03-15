BETR TO EXPAND BEYOND MICROBETTING AND LAUNCH CORE MARKETS

Betr will launch core markets with 0% margin on pre-match markets for College Basketball just in time for March Madness

MIAMI, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betr, the first microbetting-focused consumer gaming company, today announced their expansion beyond microbetting with the launch of core markets allowing for pre-match and in-play betting for team to win, team to win and by how much, and over/under on total points. The rollout of core markets will begin just in time for March Madness with 0% margin on pre-match core markets for all NCAA tournament games, providing bettors with industry-best payouts for their bets on Betr.

"We deliberately launched with only microbetting to 1) launch as soon as possible, enabling us to learn from and iterate our product experience according to real user data and feedback, and to 2) establish ourselves as the company, product, and brand synonymous not just with instant gratification betting, which we believe will be the future of this industry, but to also be synonymous with doing things differently and being the first direct-to-consumer operator in the category to actually differentiate its product experience in an industry dominated by commoditized product experiences," said Joey Levy, Founder and CEO of Betr. "Now that we have done this successfully, we are putting Betr on a path to establishing betting market coverage product parity with incumbent operators, which will include the gradual and methodical integrations and launches of core markets, parlays, props, and many of the other betting experiences consumers can find elsewhere."

"I am also happy to share that this initial set of core markets will be powered by Simplebet, who has been a key technology partner to Betr to date," Levy added. "The core markets on Betr will be the first launch of Simplebet-powered core markets on any platform, so we are excited to be at the forefront of their innovation efforts as they continue expanding their suite of product offerings."

The launch of core markets comes on the heels of Betr's Ohio launch and the upcoming expansion into Massachusetts and Virginia, where Betr's real-money betting app will soon be available for both iOS and Android users. The company's launch on January 1st in Ohio marked the fastest launch from company founding to a fully licensed and regulated real-money online sports betting product in U.S. history.

In addition to offering a 0% margin on core pre-match markets for the NCAA tournament, Betr will be celebrating March Madness with a "Beat Derek's Bracket" challenge, where users can go head-to-head with the "Fade God" himself, Derek Sullivan, who has gained notoriety in the betting community for his abysmal betting record. The winner of the free-to-enter tournament will win $1,000. Social media standouts Handshake Bets and the rest of the Betr team will also be taking over Ohio, covering games at the Dayton and Columbus first round sites.

In addition to providing a unique and intuitive way to engage with sports, Betr also prioritizes responsible gaming and has established itself as an industry-leader in this area. Betr set industry standards in responsible gaming by becoming the first mobile sports betting operator to proactively and voluntarily ban credit cards as a depositing method across the U.S. and by proactively setting deposit limits for young bettors ages 21 to 25 years old. Users can also set time limits and "cool off" periods to avoid unwanted usage of the app. Betr recognizes that anything potentially enabling problem gambling will ultimately prove unsustainable for both its business and its users.

Betr is seeking to become the category defining sports media and gaming company, prioritizing engaging, fun, and intuitive product and media experiences, while also leading the way in responsible gaming.

Founded in 2022 by Joey Levy and Jake Paul, Betr is the fastest growing sports betting media brand in the United States and the first microbetting-focused gaming company that is pioneering a new way for fans to engage with sports. Microbetting allows users to bet on individual plays and events – such as pass or rush on the next play in football or the outcome of the next pitch in baseball – rather than the outcome of a game. With its simple and intuitive user interface, Betr aims to solve a problem with traditional sportsbooks – a complicated and confusing user experience with numbers and odds that are uninterpretable to the mass market casual sports fan who has never bet on sports before – and that looks more like a spreadsheet than a consumer product intended to provide entertainment to customers. Since publicly launching its brand in August 2022, Betr has grown its aggregate following from 0 to over 1 million while generating over 900 million impressions, 800 million views, and 50 million engagements across its social channels.

For more information on Betr, visit betr.app or follow @betr on TikTok , Instagram , and Twitter . To learn more about responsible play, please visit betr.app/responsibility .

contact@betr.app

