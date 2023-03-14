Nominations Open for Our Military Kids® Courageous Kids Contest

Through March 24, nominate an extraordinary military child or teen in your community for the Our Military Kids Courageous Kids Contest in honor of the Month of the Military Child.

OAKTON, Va., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Our Military Kids® (OMK), a national nonprofit providing extracurricular activity grants to military children, is opening nominations for its third annual Courageous Kids Contest to honor up to 13 extraordinary military children across the country for their resilience, courage, and strength.

"We are thrilled to amplify even more incredible stories of military kid courage, resilience, and strength during our third annual Courageous Kids Contest," said Kara Dallman, OMK Executive Director and U.S. Navy Veteran. "These children are going above and beyond in their communities, homes, schools, and activities while facing a parent's deployment or recovery with such grace and resolve. Help us lift up their voices by nominating an extraordinary military child by March 24!"

Winners will each receive:

A $300 cash stipend,

A personalized award certificate,

Their story shared across OMK's digital and print platforms throughout April's Month of the Military Child.

Up to 13 winners will be selected representing each U.S. military service branch including National Guard and Reserve, and a Hidden Helper Hero Award will be presented to a military child who has been impacted by the caregiving duties of a parent in recovery.

Nominate a military child or teen in your community at: ourmilitarykids.org/contest

About Our Military Kids

Our Military Kids recognizes the sacrifice of children of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or post-9/11, combat-injured Veterans with extracurricular activity grants that build children's self-confidence, enhance family wellness, and strengthen a shared sense of community. Since 2004, Our Military Kids has given more than 81,000 activity grants worth $31 million. Learn more at ourmilitarykids.org.

