CHEMISTRY EARNS COVETED SPOT ON AD AGE'S 2023 A-LIST

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent, full-service advertising agency Chemistry announced that it has been recognized on Ad Age's 2023 A-List. Ad Age, a leading advertising, marketing, and media industry publication, released its annual A-List this week. Since 2007, Ad Age has recognized the top advertising agencies on the A-List for the creative work, innovation, and culture they contribute to the industry. This significant honor comes on the heels of Chemistry being named a finalist for Campaign US' 2023 Independent Agency of the Year (the winner will be announced the week of March 20) and being listed on the 2022 shortlist for Adweek's Midsize Agency of the Year.

Chemistry, which Ad Age calls "one of the country's strongest independents," was recognized for its unique "Blow Shit Up" methodology, its 74% revenue growth, and, as the publication put it, an "insurgent creative style" and "appealing agency culture." Chemistry was also recognized for its unfailing commitment to diversity – across the agency, in its work, and in its culture. This includes the growth of Chemistry Cultura, which specializes in marketing targeted to the many different Hispanic cultures in the US. In its second year, Cutura grew 61% with clients including Heineken, Microsoft, Comcast and the NFL. The firm's dedication to increasing diversity within the industry also was discussed with a call out to its Ally Internship, a paid internship program with an 80% placement rate for Black creatives looking to get into advertising, design, copywriting, and production as viable career paths.

The Ad Age article honoring the agency highlights several of the outstanding campaigns that solidified the agency's place on the A-List. This included Chemistry helping to launch a new genre for Netflix with a fake boy band made up of its reality show stars, which earned over 2.5 billion impressions in just three days. Another highlight is the launch of the Side Chik sandwich for Krystal Restaurants, and Chemistry's work for Lids which put the spotlight on emerging Black talent. The article also discussed the agency's work in Atlanta, both with Atlanta United where, collaborating with 17 of Atlanta's most iconic muralists, 17 of the city's community leaders were immortalized throughout the community. And how the agency helped raise $728 million dollars in donations with its compelling campaign for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

"Being included on Ad Age's impressive list of A-List agencies is one of the preeminent recognitions in the advertising business," says Chemistry CEO Ned Show. "This acknowledgement is the direct result of two things – the outstanding amount of hard work performed by everyone at Chemistry and the incredible trust our clients have given us over the years. The other agencies on this year's list are ones we admire and respect, truly the best of the best. Seeing Chemistry's name next to these peers is extremely gratifying."

Tim Smith, President of Chemistry, echoed that statement saying, "Everyone here has a real distaste for the word – can't. We are trying to be strategic about our rapid growth, but if we had a budget for champagne, we would have blown through it this year. This is a great acknowledgement of everyone at Chemistry accomplishing amazing things every day."

With offices in Atlanta, Pittsburgh, New York City, Miami, and Phoenix, Chemistry's integrated capabilities span creative, media, digital, social, SEO, public relations, web development, and data and analytics. Understanding that culture and commerce constantly want to change, the agency drives results by treating every business challenge as an experiment. Its diverse skill set means the agency is equipped to focus on its internal motto and what it does best – "Blow Shit Up" with the goal of putting things back together– smarter, more efficiently, and more creatively. This unique approach enables the agency to both identify and solve business challenges by connecting culture, technology, and real-time insights.

Chemistry's philosophy and approach has led to growth of 100% in the past year. In 2022 alone, Chemistry went from an agency of 100 to 160 employees across its five offices. Diversity is a pillar of the agency's business, with a staff that is 38% BIPOC and 72% female. The firm has a goal to be 62% BIPOC by 2026.

With a strong team, comes an impressive list of clients from the past year who share Chemistry's belief that diversity of people and perspectives create the most powerful outcomes, including Frontdoor, Five Guys, Krystal, Netflix, Lids, Atlanta Dream (WNBA), Creature Comforts Brewing, ISM Global, Cafe La Llave, Tecate, Grady Health and Snoop Doggie Doggs.

As for the future of Chemistry, they continue to eye new business categories, including automotive, specifically, as well as creating a Super Bowl spot in the next few years.

Along with Chemistry, the other agencies listed on the A-List include: Gut, OKRP, PMG, Translation, Gale, Wieden+Kennedy, Mischief @ No Fixed Address, VMLY&R, and The Martin Agency.

About Chemistry: Chemistry is an independent, full-service advertising agency with offices in Atlanta, Pittsburgh, New York City, Miami and Phoenix. The agency drives results by experimenting with everything and connecting culture, technology, and real-time insights for clients like Netflix, Lids, and Five Guys. With a roster of Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands, Chemistry partners with clients that share the belief that diversity of people and perspectives create the most powerful outcomes.

