Living Proof Enters the Metaverse with First Virtual Reality Storefront Partnering with Leading Experiential E-Commerce Creator, ByondXR

The Immersive Virtual Experience Invites Consumers into Living Proof's Product Portfolio Through 3D Photorealism

BOSTON, March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Proof, Inc., the high-performance, science-fueled haircare company originally founded by MIT scientists, is taking its first step into the Metaverse. Living Proof has partnered with industry-leading experiential e-commerce platform, ByondXR, to launch its debut virtual store.

(PRNewswire)

Living Proof's first step into a virtual e-commerce presence allows consumers to browse product offerings and brand heritage through a digitalized, immersive, and interactive online shopping experience. Utilizing Extended Reality as the enabling technology, the HD-quality, 3D and 360-degree experience features four highly interactive virtual rooms and a groundbreaking, category-first AI Hair Quiz, all designed to bring to life the brand's ethos 'Science in Action'.

In 2005, an unlikely combination of biotech scientists and renowned hair stylists came together to pioneer a first-of-its-kind haircare philosophy based in science. Living Proof's mission was to create inventive solutions designed to solve real-world hair problems. They don't rely on one solution to solve all hair problems, the brand develops bespoke-like formulas expertly engineered to address individual hair concerns.

In this dynamic shopping experience, consumers can discover the science behind the brand's newest and best-selling innovations, receive free samples of top sellers and win exclusive discounts all while learning the rich history of this iconic brand and how it has delivered best-selling, hair-changing products for millions of fans.

The virtual store is unveiled to shoppers with the Dry Shampoo Center , featuring the cult-favorite Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo and Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo. A gallery wall of community testimonials solidifies Living Proof as the #1 Prestige Dry Shampoo on the market.

The second room is a shopping shortcut ; here the brand guides consumers to curated selections of products with a direct path to check-out thanks to its AI Hair Quiz.

The first-to-market AI Hair Quiz allows visitors to customize their individualized hair routine. Created by Created by Reveive , which specializes in personalized digital beauty experiences powered by AI and AR, the real-world experience of an in-salon stylist consultation becomes a Metaverse experience. The Living Proof AI Quiz prompts the customer to consider their current hair routine and their desired result. A selfie is submitted by the consumer, which is analyzed through patented mobile diagnostics to determine hair type, volume, curl shape, and color. A routine of hair care products and treatments will be provided to support healthy hair.

The third room takes you into a virtual Living Proof salon. The salon spotlights Triple Bond Complex, a weekly leave-in, repair treatment clinically proven to rebuild the structure of hair. This patent-pending technology makes hair 8x stronger*, smoother and shinier after one use. Testimonial videos from stylists and the community showcase real results and why Triple Bond Complex is hair stylist's preferred treatment over the leading bond builder for hair that looks healthier, feels smoother, and feels more conditioned.

The final portion of the experience leads to the Sustainability Corner, showcasing how to recycle Living Proof products using their Terracycle partnership . , showcasing how to recycle Living Proof products using their

As part of its patented technology, ByondXR has industry-leading virtual shopping abilities and offers an interactive, educational game within the platform. The gamified elements encourage users to continue navigating the space, incentivizing with free samples rewarded to users who find a 3D Fortifying Tech easter egg hidden within the space.

"At ByondXR, we are honored to power Living Proof's immersive shopping experience, featuring a wide range of engaging experiences, from mini-games to insights into the science behind their products," says Noam Levavi, Co-Founder and CEO of ByondXR. "We are proud to partner with a brand that values building strong relationships with consumers, and we look forward to helping Living Proof continue to innovate and lead the way in the haircare industry."

"Living Proof has always used cutting edge technology to solve real world hair problems," says Zach Reiken, Living Proof Chief Executive Officer. "This new digital experience is the perfect vehicle to further immerse Living Proof's community in our brand and to learn more about how our innovations are continuing to push the boundaries of hair care."

To experience Living Proof's Virtual Storefront, visit: https://www.livingproof.com/virtual-store.html

*Against grooming breakage vs untreated.

About Living Proof

In 2005, an unlikely combination of biotech scientists from MIT and renowned hair stylists came together to pioneer a first-of-its-kind haircare philosophy based in science. Our mission was to create inventive solutions designed to solve real-world hair problems, not conceal them. 120 global patents, 450+ formulas, 44 products, 100+ awards, and 18 years later, we continue to put research at the forefront of our formulations. Today, Living Proof is Science in Action, utilizing in-house scientific discovery and invention to develop the latest innovations in haircare that deliver game-changing results for all hair types and textures. For more information, visit livingproof.com.

About ByondXR

Founded in 2016, ByondXR is transforming retail through its immersive eCommerce platform. By creating virtual environments mimicking real-life stores and showrooms, ByondXR has created an engaging experience for consumers to browse products online. Its customizable 3D platform takes consumers on an interactive journey recreated with photorealism. ByondXR's virtual solutions have given brands and retailers not only a lifeline in the current environment, but a competitive edge in a forward-thinking future. For more information, visit www.byondxr.com, or view the company's press kit here.

Press Contact:

livingproof@infinitycreativeagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Living Proof Inc