Sure Launches Retrace for Online Merchants to Offer Embedded One-Click Insurance and Protection at Point of Sale

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure , the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today announced the launch of Retrace , new technology that enables online merchants to offer customers embedded one-click insurance and protection. Retrace by Sure includes a suite of APIs so that online merchants can embed insurance and protection for a variety of use cases such as e-commerce returns, travel insurance, and product warranty protection at any point in the purchase flow.

Using Retrace, online merchants can expand their customer base through an enhanced customer experience that increases customer satisfaction and spurs brand evangelists. In addition, they can diversify their revenue streams while growing top-line revenue.

With the launch of Retrace, Sure is introducing its first e-commerce solution, enabling online merchants to offer customers return shipping protection at the point of sale to cover the cost of returning goods. The embedded Retrace Return Shipping Protection is revolutionary new technology that reduces friction in the online shopping experience for both merchants and consumers.

"Retrace is the latest offering of Sure's innovative technology to unlock the potential of digital insurance and protection through frictionless online customer experiences," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "Our technology reaches and engages customers wherever they are on their journey, and with Retrace, we are enabling online merchants to provide customers with embedded insurance and protection tools. We're starting with the first of its kind one-click return shipping protection but the sky's the limit, and we have set our sights on a variety of other products spanning travel insurance to warranty protection and beyond."

Retrace Return Shipping Protection

With Retrace's return shipping protection, a merchant can enhance the shopping experience for customers while improving the costs of return shipping for their businesses. In doing so, online merchants can expand their customer base by meeting consumer preferences, as studies show a majority of shoppers say that a company's return policy influences their first-time purchase decision. With customers knowing ahead of time they can return purchased items without the burden of costly returns, merchants are likely to see an increase in their average order value and a jump in customer satisfaction.

"Retrace's return shipping protection is what we've been lacking as a business, and frankly should be must-have technology for any e-commerce business operating in 2023," said Katerina Rothman, Founder of Beflax Linen and an early adopter of Retrace. "It has been a game changer and a huge peace of mind both for me as a business owner where I have full control of the costs of returns as well as for our customers who can now confidently make purchases knowing there are no hidden costs to return items. For me as a business owner, I'm able to protect my bottom line while creating an even better customer experience."

Additional Retrace solutions coming soon include travel insurance and warranty protection, both of which will unlock new revenue embedded insurance and protection opportunities for online merchants while giving customers peace of mind to confidently make purchases online.

About Sure

Sure is the global insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance. Global brands and market-leading insurance carriers from the Fortune 500 build and launch sophisticated embedded insurance products on Sure's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Sure's insurance expertise combined with its technology increases revenue streams and accelerates market growth while revolutionizing the customer experience. Visit sureapp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

