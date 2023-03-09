Mitsubishi Motors Tops Mass-Market Segment of J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Customer Service Index Study

Mitsubishi Motors ranks first among 18 mass-market brands, second overall

With a 30-point increase over the 2022 score, Mitsubishi Motors posted the largest year-over-year improvement of any mass market marque in the Study

In addition to number-one Mass Market Brand, Mitsubishi Motors earns new Mass Market SUV segment award

All-encompassing effort by MMNA and dealer partners across every touchpoint of the customer relationship results in steady climb to the top

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the 43-year history of the J.D. Power U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) ranked first in the mass-market segment in the annual study of customer satisfaction with service at new-vehicle dealerships. Announced today, 2023 CSI results have Mitsubishi scoring highest among 18 mass-market brands, and second overall. Mitsubishi's 2023 CSI score of 884 was 14 points higher than its nearest rival, and represented a 30-point year-over-year improvement, the greatest among all mass market brands.

"From our in-house staff at MMNA, to our field reps across the country, to all of our dealer partners nationwide, we've all dedicated ourselves to giving Mitsubishi Motors customers the best experience possible," said Mark Chaffin, President & CEO, MMNA. "Our hard work has paid off – both for us and our customers. After we finished tenth in the mass market segment in the Study in 2018, it made us question everything that we were doing. Now to see us ranking first among all mass-market brands in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. CSI Study, well, this is truly an accomplishment worth celebrating. Thanks and congratulations to the entire team on this milestone achievement."

New this year, the J.D. Power U.S. CSI Study includes model segment rankings to provide even more granularity about the service experience based on customer preferences, vehicle use and more. Mitsubishi Motors not only earned the J.D. Power Award for ranking first among all Mass Market Brands evaluated, the three-diamond brand also took top honors in the new Mass Market SUV segment.

Mitsubishi Motors' top ranking in the 2023 U.S. CSI study is the realization of a multi-year effort focused on improving its corporate and retail operations to encompass every touchpoint of the customer relationship with their vehicle as well as the shopping, purchase and service experiences. Mitsubishi's 30-point year-over-year improvement – the most of any mass market brand in the study – capped a climb from tenth place in mass-market in 2018. The brand's CSI success follows two straight years of year-on-year retail sales growth, and the successful launches of the brand's award-winning Outlander and Outlander PHEV flagship vehicles1.

The annual J.D. Power U.S. CSI Study examines customer satisfaction with maintenance and repair service at new-vehicle dealerships. Owners of one to three-year-old vehicles are surveyed regarding their most recent dealership service experience for both in-warranty and customer-pay service work. The study examines satisfaction in five measures of service experience – Service Initiation, Service Advisor, Service Facility, Vehicle Pick-up and Service Quality – to calculate Overall CSI scores.

Disclaimers

1. Outlander has been named to Ward's 10 Best Interiors list, Outlander PHEV has been named Green Car Journal's Green SUV of the Year and Puros Autos Latin Flavor SUV of the Year, among other awards

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida.

