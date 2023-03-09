Meet Mosaik: the new "digital sidekick" for real estate agents

Groundbreaking digital platform combines workflow management for agents, an elevated client-facing experience, and unparalleled analytics.

CHICAGO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mosaik, a new real estate technology company, released its revolutionary software platform for residential real estate agents, teams, and brokerages. Designed with real estate's most client-centric agents and teams in mind, Mosaik acts as a "digital sidekick" and operating platform, providing everything an agent needs once a lead becomes a client, and kicking in where traditional lead generation activities typically leave off.

Developed, tested, and refined over a three-year period, Mosaik's platform comprises three key components: workflow management for agents, a client experience engine, and advanced analytics.

From collaborative search to transaction management, through closing and beyond, Mosaik's workflow management for agents provides a cohesive platform and powerful functionality to help agents get to the closing table and keep clients engaged long-term. Each aspect is designed with unique and proprietary processes to supercharge agent workflows and significantly increase efficiency, including features like advanced algorithms that generate personalized property analyses.

Mosaik's client experience engine comes with an integrated client interface for each step of the process, empowering agents to deliver highly personalized and elevated digital experiences to their clients, at scale. In addition, sophisticated retention mechanisms, such as personalized value alerts, allow agents to both delight their clients and create a powerful flywheel of repeat and referral business.

Through proprietary functionality and integrated client activity, Mosaik's advanced analytics provide agents unprecedented depth and visibility into their business, market, and client behavioral patterns – ranging from custom reporting capabilities to predictive analytics that can identify things like pre-closing cold feet or listing opportunities within an agent's sphere.

The components of the platform come together to provide agents and their clients with a digital experience that is powerful, comprehensive, and delightful – all with white glove onboarding and 24/7 support for all agents. Plans are available for individual agents, teams of all sizes, and brokerages.

