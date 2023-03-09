SINGAPORE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHARLES & KEITH expands its presence in the metaverse by opening the doors to its virtual world, CHARLESKEITHHAUS, on virtual real estate platform The Sandbox from 13 to 27 March 2023.

CHARLES & KEITH enters The Sandbox, opening doors to the first-ever CHARLESKEITHHAUS that offers quests and K-Pop concert performances by APOKI (PRNewswire)

Modelled after the Spring Summer 2023 campaign — State of Play — CHARLESKEITHHAUS offers an immersive and entertaining way to experience the brand's universe. Every detail in the house is curated to reflect the spirit of the new collection: from a curation of fun Spring Summer 2023 styles, to the colour palette of the domain, and even an NFT gallery showcasing recently released artworks. All of these elements come together to encourage experimentation and foster a community of fashion lovers.

Inviting exploration, guests can look forward to in-game quests like quizzes, parkour challenges, and locating a secret room to redeem a digital wearable of this season's must-have bag, the Petra Curved Shoulder Bag. There will also be a special guest appearance at the CHARLESKEITHHAUS — virtual K-Pop artiste APOKI is throwing a rooftop party and all are invited. A pioneer in the virtual K-Pop scene, APOKI is dressed in the new collection and will play some of her hit singles. The rooftop will also feature a runway where visitors can see the new collection in "real" time.

Come and explore the CHARLESKEITHHAUS, which will launch on The Sandbox on 13 March 2023 globally. A selection of digital wearables of the Spring Summer 2023 collection will also be available for purchase, which guests will be able to wear in The Sandbox to show off their bond with the community.

