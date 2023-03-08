Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Expands into Western New York, Continues Northeast Dominance with Acquisition of Amherst Alarm

ATLANTA, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has acquired Amherst Alarm, an industry-leading fire alarm, security and monitoring provider in Western New York. This addition expands Pye-Barker's alarms footprint outside of New York City and Long Island to the western part of the state. The company has gained market dominance in the Northeast United States through rapid growth and an aggressive acquisition strategy.

"Pye-Barker is the best fit to meet the needs of the communities we serve and help them protect life and property."

Amherst Alarm, headquartered just outside of Buffalo in Amherst, New York, provides expert-level life safety solutions including security alarms, fire detection, 24/7 monitoring, video surveillance, access control and emergency service for businesses such as offices, restaurants, retail stores and warehouses. Tim Creenan, an experienced security technician, founded Amherst Alarm in 1984 with his wife Maryann and one part-time installer. Since then, Amherst has acquired several additional companies and become a leader in the Western New York market.

"Amherst Alarm has been in my family for nearly 40 years, so it was important for me to find the right organization to continue the work we've done for our team and clients," said Tim Creenan, CEO and Founder of Amherst Alarm. "We believe Pye-Barker is the best fit to meet the needs of the communities we serve and help them protect life and property."

"Pye-Barker is honored to build on the success of the Creenans and Amherst Alarm," said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker CEO. "Over 100 fire and life safety business owners have entrusted Pye-Barker to continue their legacies, in large part because of our commitment to upholding the family-oriented environments they've created."

Amherst Alarm's team of highly skilled staff will continue to be led by the Creenans to serve customers in New York.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the U.S. leader in fire protection, life safety and security systems. Founded in 1946, Pye-Barker has become the largest single-source provider of testing, maintenance and installation of fire detection systems, fire alarms, extinguishers, fire suppression and sprinkler systems, security and monitoring services for businesses nationwide. The company operates over 145 locations and puts significant focus on customer experience and taking care of its 4,500 team members with best-in-class training, competitive benefits, and a caring working environment.

