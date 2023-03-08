Medscape Expands Global Reach with Acquisition of Health Information Platform Grupo SANED

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company and a leader in health information services for physicians, other healthcare professionals and consumers, today announced that it has acquired Grupo SANED, Spain's leader in health and medical information services.

Grupo SANED is a preeminent provider of medical education, scientific communications, clinical news, and regulatory advice. The acquisition extends the Medscape healthcare professional footprint in Spain by reaching more than 200,000 registered physicians, nurses, pharmacists and 1 million Spanish-speaking consumers. The acquisition is a significant expansion for WebMD's flagship global brand, Medscape, which boasts an unrivalled reach of more than 6.5 million physicians worldwide. The deal assures its position as the leading global source of healthcare communications, clinical news, and health education for healthcare professionals.

"Grupo SANED strengthens our ongoing mission to deliver best-in-class medical information and tools to even more Spanish speaking physicians worldwide," said Jeremy Schneider, Senior Vice President, and Group General Manager, WebMD Global. "With Grupo SANED, we further deepen our connection to Spanish speaking scientific organizations, professional associations, and universities within Spain and Latin America."

Grupo SANED has provided communication, marketing, publishing, research, and onsite training for the medical and healthcare sector for more than 40 years. Close collaboration with prestigious academics, along with its partnerships with universities, business schools and scientific societies, has enabled the creation of a highly valued accredited training, which has been key to driving membership loyalty.

"We are delighted to be part of Medscape. Together we will be able to provide Spanish doctors and other healthcare professionals with the broadest and most complete medical education and scientific information offered worldwide," said Francisco Bascuas, CEO, Grupo SANED. "We both share a commitment to contribute strongly to improve patient care and quality of life through providing high standard information and education services to healthcare professionals."

The acquisition is part of Medscape's strategic growth plan, which has seen the purchase of other country specific clinical and health information providers which target healthcare professionals including MGP (UK) in 2021, Coliquio (Germany) in 2020 and MediQuality (Benelux) in 2018.

Grupo SANED will continue to operate as an independent subsidiary of WebMD, as the companies build on and integrate products, platforms, and services. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

About Grupo SANED

Based in Madrid, Grupo SANED is the leading company in Spain for scientific communication and medical education services, with over 41 years in the Spanish healthcare sector. More than 50 employees and 400 external collaborators (healthcare communication experts, marketing professionals, journalists, medical education advisors) help provide the highest quality services in the areas of communication, education, and research.

Together they offer continuous medical education; interpersonal, intrapersonal and management skills development; therapeutic updates; consensuses; clinical cases; patient records; a picture atlas; clinical studies, and other development possibilities in communication and training. Grupo SANED combines these tools, designing the right projects to deliver on the goals of the healthcare industry, through a blend of target content and channels.

Grupo SANED's online portals "El Médico Interactivo" and "Aula de la Farmacia" are benchmarks for doctors, pharmacists and other HCPs in Spain searching both for the best information in the healthcare sector and the highest quality scientific education. Grupo SANED engages approximately 30,000 HCPs in its medical education programs each year and more than 200,000 Spanish-speaking HCPs, divided into 59 specialties, have registered to its services. In SANED's online media, more than 4,000 news articles are published every year, with more than 2 million pages viewed per month.

About Medscape

Medscape is the leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for health care professionals. Medscape offers specialists, primary care physicians, and other health professionals the most robust and integrated medical information and educational tools. Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free CME and CE courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals.

Both Medscape and Medscape Education are part of WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, and health plans through our public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health- focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, prIME Oncology, MediQuality, Frontline, QxMD, Vitals Consumer Services, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org ®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

About Internet Brands

Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., Internet Brands® is a fully integrated online media and software services organization focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal and Home/Travel. The company's award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. Internet Brands is a portfolio company of KKR and Temasek. For more information, please visit www.internetbrands.com.

