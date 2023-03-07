British scholar discusses China's approach to modernization

BEIJING, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

"Chinese-style modernization" has been frequently overheard at this year's two sessions.

When joining a group deliberation with fellow deputies of the 14th National People's Congress from Jiangsu province, President Xi Jinping called for more efforts to build China into a modern socialist country in all respects.

What is Chinese-style modernization? How is it different from Western modernization? China Daily reporter Samantha Stimer spoke with British scholar John Ross to hear his opinions on the subject.

Here are the excerpts:

Q: So my first question is that Chinese-style modernization is a buzzword for the two sessions. In your own words, what exactly is Chinese-style modernization?

A: The core for me is that it's a people-centered development from several points of view.

First, the goal is the improvement of the conditions of the people.

Then, I think, we also take it that it focuses on poverty alleviation. China recorded very dramatic economic growth, particularly after 1978, the fastest of any country in world history. Nevertheless, despite the growth, it left around 50 to 100 million people who were in very inaccessible places or very underdeveloped regions.

But they weren't left. Instead, what happened was that China mobilized all the resources of the state, all the resources of the Communist Party to make sure that these last 50 to 100 (million) people were taken out of poverty.

Q: With globalization, with these differences, with China's people-first policies, what do you think will be China's biggest obstacle as it continues to modernize as it moves forward within this year and the next?

What you would hope to see is China's development of course benefiting other countries. It is a win-win development.

China has been developing itself. If we look at the two most recent crises, it came out through the international financial crisis much, much more successfully. It emerged through the COVID crisis more successfully. I think it's quite clear on the basis of more than last 70 years that China will come through the crises.

To learn more, watch the video:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn