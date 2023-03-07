Bernstein Liebhard LLP and Labaton Sucharow LLP Announce a Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action in In Re Conduent Inc. Securities Litigation

SEATTLE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

IN RE CONDUENT INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION Case No.: 2:19-cv-08237-SDW-AME





Hon. Susan D. Wigenton, U.S.D.J.

Hon. André M. Espinosa, U.S.M.J.







SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS

ACTION AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons who purchased Conduent Incorporated common stock on the open market on a United States stock exchange from February 21, 2018 through November 6, 2018, both dates inclusive, and who were damaged thereby (the "Class").

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A PENDING CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, that Class Representatives Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System ("OFPRS"), Plymouth County Retirement Association ("PCRA") and Electrical Workers Pension Fund, Local 103, I.B.E.W. ("Local 103") (collectively, "Class Representatives"), on behalf of themselves and all members of the Class, and Defendants Conduent Incorporated, Ashok Vemuri, and Brian Webb-Walsh (collectively, "Defendants" and, together with Class Representatives, the "Parties"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") and related claims in the amount of $32,000,000 (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable André M. Espinosa, either in person or remotely in the Court's discretion, on May 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in Courtroom 2D of the Martin Luther King Building & U.S. Courthouse, United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, 50 Walnut Street, Newark, NJ 07102 (the "Settlement Hearing") to determine whether: (i) the Court should approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the releases specified in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated December 1, 2022 (and in the Notice), should be granted; (iii) the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the proceeds of the Settlement (the "Net Settlement Fund") should be approved; and (iv) Co-Class Counsel's Fee and Expense Application should be approved. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a full Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the website for the Settlement, www.ConduentSecuritiesLitigation.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

In re Conduent Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91353

Seattle, WA 98111

info@conduentsecuritieslitigation.com

877-415-0639

Inquiries, other than requests for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Co-Class Counsel:

BERNSTEIN LIEBHARD LLP

Michael S. Bigin, Esq. 10 East 40th Street

New York, NY 10006 Conduentsettlement@bernlieb.com 212-779-1414



LABATON SUCHAROW LLP

Christine M. Fox, Esq. 140 Broadway New York, NY 10005 settlementquestions@labaton.com 888-219-6877

If you are a Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than May 19, 2023. If you are a Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice so that it is received no later than May 3, 2023. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Co-Class Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are received no later than May 3, 2023.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. ALL QUESTIONS ABOUT THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OR YOUR ELIGIBILITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SETTLEMENT SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO CO-CLASS COUNSEL OR THE CLAIMS ADMINISTRATOR USING THE CONTACT INFORMATION ABOVE.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

View original content:

SOURCE JND Legal Administration