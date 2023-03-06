FII Institute Hosting Global PRIORITY Summit in Miami This March

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute will host the global PRIORITY summit in Miami on March 30-31, 2023, bringing together people from all walks of life to discuss the highest priority for each segment of society as the world goes through extraordinary social, economic and geopolitical changes.

The summit is in partnership with the City of Miami, one of the most diverse cities in the world currently undergoing massive expansion due to its thriving technology and financial investment hub.

The unique summit is set to create a roadmap for the world to navigate its most pressing challenges.

PRIORITY is designed as a platform for understanding humanity's needs, wants, and expectations—then engaging in a discussion aimed at prompting action and finding solutions that will help leaders across the world to address the number one priority for each segment of society.

The summit offers a unique opportunity for expert leaders in topics like climate change, poverty and immigration to meet with potential partners and catalyze projects to move from the research stage to full-developed the real-world solutions.

Beyond fostering crucial dialogue behind these issues, FII Institute has invested directly to organizations creating change like Red Sea Farms, which designs sustainable agriculture technology, and Timbeter, an organization aiming to improve timber supply.

The summit seeks to answer critical questions, such as what new regulations and/or organizations need to be formed to realize each priority? How can communities around the world learn to understand and support each other to achieve each priority? How can we help global political, economic, and cultural leaders to encourage them to focus on each priority?

Richard Attias, CEO of the FII Institute said, "PRIORITY is held to open our eyes to the people's main concerns— which is a priceless tool in the hands of those capable of change. This inclusive summit focuses on what action we can take to address those concerns and how to reinvent many business and social models of the global economy and make way for more prosperous, fulfilling lives."

He added, "As part of the FII Institute's vision to make a lasting, positive impact on our humanity, our priority is that the people's voices do not go unheard—which is why we are determined to hold this annual global dialogue so that those in power can listen to the wishes, hopes, and expectations of our fellow human beings."

Held in the city of Miami, a booming, innovative and rising global hub, the summit looks to incorporate the city's dna into its own.

"Our world has never moved as fast as it does today, and technology is only accelerating this process," said Mayor of Miami Francis X. Suarez. "To thrive in the new era of our economy, we must gather together and discuss our most pressing challenges — that is why we are proud to be hosting this year's edition of the Future Investment Initiative Institute Summit in Miami, as it will congregate extraordinary minds that will share their insights into how we can unleash our potential in an ever-disrupting environment."

The FII Institute is a global non-profit organisation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Launched in 2019, the Institute has published various reports, hosted many international platforms, and launched several initiatives and projects to create a more sustainable future for humanity.

In addition, the FII Institute is committed to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, fostering the brightest minds and transforming ideas into real-world solutions in five focus areas: Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

