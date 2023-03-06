BLOOMBERG NEW ENERGY FINANCE (BNEF) RANKS BOVIET SOLAR AS TIER 1 SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURER

Boviet Solar achieves industry standing for Q1 2023

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (Boviet Solar), a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC PV cells and Monofacial and Bifacial PV Modules, has been ranked as a Tier 1 PV module manufacturer by BloombergNEF (BNEF) for Q1 2023, the company announced today. Boviet Solar also achieved the BNEF Tier 1 rating for every quarter in 2021 and 2022.

BloombergNEF's tiering system for PV module manufacturers is based on bankability, to help purchasers of PV modules distinguish between the hundreds of modules available today. To be ranked as Tier 1, the manufacturer must have provided in-house manufactured PV modules to six different projects that have been non-recourse financed by six different banks over the past two years. Since non-recourse financing does not allow the lender to pursue anything other than the collateral, it's an indication that the bank has confidence in the PV module manufacturer.

"The Tier 1 designation serves as independent validation of Boviet Solar's performance as a business partner since it rates PV module manufacturers on bankability or financial stability," said Jimmy Xie, CEO of Boviet Solar.

"When looking for a PV module partner, bankability matters just as much as top performing PV modules and cost-effectiveness," said Sienna Cen, President of Boviet Solar USA. "Being ranked as a Tier 1 solar module maker by BloombergNEF gives Boviet third-party validation of our financial stability—a great complement to our technology, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities. Tier 1 status should give our customers added assurance that partnering with Boviet Solar is a wise choice for any solar project."

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar is part of Boway Alloy and a global Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. With a proven track record of success working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer and supplier since 2017. The company offers financial stability, technology know-how, manufacturing excellence and supply chain transparency. Boviet Solar's PV Modules are known for their power, performance and quality and have been rated as top performers on the PVEL module reliability scorecard since 2019. Boviet Solar has offices in the USA and Germany, and its global headquarters are in Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.bovietsolar.com.

