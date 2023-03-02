PRIME STAFFING PROMOTES JORDAN BELKIN TO GLOBAL VP OF OPERATIONS

NEW YORK and MIAMI and DALLAS and DENVER, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Staffing, the full-service, healthcare travel staffing agency announced today (March 1) the promotion of Jordan Belkin, MPH to Vice President of Global Operations. The company is also promoting veteran employee, Ray Morales, to an executive position within the Recruitment division. The promotions reflect the agency's continued growth and support the expansion of its national reach.

"Our two biggest priorities at Prime Staffing are the ongoing efforts to super-serve our clients and the continued career growth of our staff. These well-deserved promotions help us achieve both," says Michael Fazio, President. "We could not be prouder of each of these employees and look forward to their continued success and contributions here at Prime."

Belkin, a graduate of George Washington University, began his career at Morgan Stanley in the late 90s as a broker, and then headed the security-backed product division which securitized royalties of music royalty including David Bowie and James Brown, in conjunction with David Pullman. Belkin then held positions with World-renowned hospitals including Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and NewYork Presbyterian Hospital.

"Being in a position to help guide, and elevate, an A-list team of staffing professionals, and working with fantastic clients across the country, is not something I take for granted. Prime Staffing provides its contingent workforce with some of the most exceptional employment opportunities, and our clients with some of the most talented professionals in their respective fields", says Belkin.

With over 1800 employees, Prime Staffing remains a mainstay in the staffing industry and one of the frontrunners of the urgent staffing response required during the COVID-19 pandemic.

