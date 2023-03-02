Builder.ai Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Leading AI-powered app development platform joins the ranks of OpenAI, Disney, Tiffany & Co., and more

LONDON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Builder.ai has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023 securing number 3 spot in the "Artificial Intelligence" category.

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company as a leading innovator and especially in the AI space!," said Sachin Dev Duggal, Founder and Chief Wizard of Builder.ai. "We believe that every business, every entrepreneur should feel empowered to unlock their true potential. We're always pushing the boundaries of the perception that creating an app is too difficult – that it's only for a select few with coding skills. This perception restricts creativity and prevents good app ideas from ever getting started. We're here to make software development as easy as ordering pizza; and powering the dreams of the next 100m app builders and it feels great to be recognized for this."



Established in 2016 and headquartered in London, United Kingdom, Builder.ai is a leading AI-powered app development platform that allows anyone with an idea to build an app. The company has been growing at over 300% year on year and, over the last year alone, with over 40,000 features sold to customers.

Breaking software down into its features has been key to Builder.ai's success. Whether it's designed for an entrepreneur or a huge enterprise, most apps contain the same basic features (like login, shopping cart or push notifications). Builder.ai has a library of 500+ of these reusable features, that slot together like Lego. Its customers use some of the world's favorite apps as a base for their idea and then add or remove any features they want. This reduces the time to build their app, as the code stays the same – and it's only the last mile of customisation that changes. The Builder.ai platform also includes Natasha, the world's first software product manager powered by AI, who helps to turn the idea in a customer's head into a delivery plan for their app.

In 2022, Builder.ai closed its Series-C funding round led by Insight Partners, at $100M bringing the company's total funding to $195 million. Late last year, they partnered with Etisalat UAE, giving their customers access to Builder.ai's Studio Store® product, including a range of pre-packaged apps designed to help SMBs take a digital first approach. Their combined forces empower SMBs to scale with software that's accessible, cost-effective and efficient.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

About Builder.ai

Builder.ai® is the next generation app development platform for every idea and company on the planet. The AI-powered assembly line fuses together Lego-like reusable features, using Building Blocks™ automation to reduce human effort, leveraging a verified network of experts to vastly extend development capabilities, and producing apps at almost zero failure rate that are multitudes cheaper and faster than traditional software development.

Led by British Indian serial entrepreneur Sachin Dev Duggal, Builder.ai is reshaping how software is built and operated with a suite of products and services, including BUILDER STUDIO, BUILDER CLOUD, BUILDER NOW, STUDIO STORE and STUDIO RAPID. In 2020, Builder.ai was awarded 'Hottest AI Startup' and 2022's "Hottest Scale-Up" at the Europas for Europe's successful tech start-ups and Best COVID-19 Innovation-Recovery at CogX and awarded 'Visionary' in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Multi-experience Development Platforms. Builder.ai is headquartered in London, supported by employees and hubs in Delhi NCR, Singapore, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Sophia Antipolis and Dubai. For more information, visit www.builder.ai .

BUILDER.AI and BUILDER are trademarks of Engineer.ai Corp. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

