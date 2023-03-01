RentSpree Starts Women-Focused Initiative RENEW - Real Estate Network of Empowered Women

RENEW kicks off with podcast series, in-person + virtual events and monthly newsletter

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree , the industry's premier end-to-end rental management software provider, is proud to announce the launch of its RENEW - Real Estate Network of Empowered Women - initiative to support, connect, and empower women in the real estate sector.

RENEW has seen tremendous growth since its inception, with over 100 members now involved in the initiative. As a result, the group is looking to further expand its reach and impact by launching a new podcast series. The first episode , featuring Chief Executive Officer, Teresa King Kinney, and Chief of MLS & Innovation, Liz Sturrock, of the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®, highlights the importance of empowering women in real estate and across all industries.

"Technology [for example] has always been a male-heavy area," said MIAMI's Sturrock. "Has it gotten better? Absolutely. But there's still room to even the playing field. I say that as a woman who worked in pure technology before real estate. In real estate tech alone, I would often be the only woman in the room."

When asked about keys to success, King Kinney advocated for women to "Continue to say yes. Public speaking is one of the top things that I recommend for anyone who wants to further their career and create new opportunities for themselves. When you speak effectively, it creates new opportunities for you and it elevates who you are and what you do."

Last November, RENEW kicked off with a breakfast at the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) conference, during which RENEW Founder, Lauren Martin, introduced the initiative and how the concept came about.

"We are thrilled to be making such a positive impact in the real estate industry," said RENEW's Martin. "The response to our initiative has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to continuing to support and empower women in this field."

At the beginning of this year, the group also hosted a private guided tour at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on the sidelines of Inman Connect. The tour provided women with the opportunity to network and connect with one another while enjoying the beauty of art.

To listen to the RENEW podcast episode, please click here .

About RENEW

RENEW is dedicated to fostering a community that looks to elevate female voices, to promote knowledge-sharing on how to navigate industry challenges and to showcase the remarkable achievements of women in real estate. The initiative provides its members with opportunities for growth, support, and connection through events, networking opportunities, and a podcast series. RENEW membership is open to all women within the real estate industry, with certain women leaders eligible to take on an "Ambassador." Visit RENEW for more information.

About RentSpree

Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps seamlessly connect real estate agents, owners, and renters to simplify and automate the entire rental process, from listing to lease. The all-in-one platform is known across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and renter management. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 250 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve over one million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked 625th on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022. Visit RentSpree.com for more information.

