"How to Join the Green Rush and Invest in the Cannabis Industry's Delivery Disruptor"

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CanEx Delivery, a top-rated cannabis delivery service, has become the first cannabis delivery company to be listed on the Republic investment platform. This move makes CanEx Delivery a viable investment option for private investors who want to take advantage of the growing cannabis market.

"We are excited to be the first cannabis delivery company to be on Republic, making it easy for people to now invest"

Republic is a leading investment platform that allows anyone to invest in private companies, including startups and small businesses. The platform connects entrepreneurs and investors to help new businesses grow and succeed. Republic has facilitated more than $2.5 Billion in investments in over 2000 companies, making it a trusted platform for investors.

CanEx Delivery , founded in 2016, is a cannabis delivery service that offers high-quality products to customers in California. The company has a loyal customer base due to its fast and reliable service, and has earned a reputation as one of the top-rated delivery services in the cannabis industry.

By listing on Republic, CanEx Delivery is looking to raise capital to expand its business and take advantage of the booming cannabis market. The company's COO, Shannon Bitzer, stated, "We are excited to be the first cannabis delivery company to be listed on Republic. This is a significant milestone for us and we believe it will help us raise the capital we need to grow our business and meet the demand of our customers."

Investors who choose to invest in CanEx Delivery will be supporting a company that is dedicated to providing quality products and excellent customer service. The company is committed to maintaining its position as a top-rated cannabis delivery service and expanding its reach to new markets.

The cannabis industry is projected to be worth $52.6 billion by 2026, according to a report by MJBiz Factbook. This presents a huge opportunity for companies like CanEx to grow and succeed in the market. With the legalization of cannabis in several states and the increasing acceptance of the plant for both medical and recreational use, the industry is set for explosive growth.

CanEx Delivery's listing on Republic is a significant step towards achieving the company's goals. With the backing of private investors, the company will have the resources it needs to expand its operations, hire new staff, and increase its product offerings.

Investors who are interested in investing in CanEx Delivery can do so through the Republic platform. Republic offers a range of investment options, including equity investments, revenue sharing agreements, and convertible notes.

CanEx Delivery's listing on Republic marks a significant milestone for the company and the cannabis industry as a whole. The move is a sign that the industry is maturing and becoming more attractive to investors. With its top-rated service and commitment to quality, CanEx Delivery is well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the growing cannabis market.

For more information about the investment campaign and to learn more about CanEx Delivery, please visit the company's website at www.canexdelivery.com .

