Days for Girls International Named 2023 NCA Origin Charity of the Year

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Coffee Association (NCA) is proud to name Days for Girls International (DfG) as the recipient of the 2023 NCA Origin Charity of the Year Award, sponsored by Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee, in recognition of their high-impact work improving the health, education, and livelihood outcomes of women and girls in coffee-growing regions around the world.

Days for Girls International is an award-winning NGO that works to shatter stigma and limitations associated with menstruation for improved health, education, and livelihood outcomes for women and girls. DfG's scalable solutions approach to menstrual health engages individuals, families and communities – recognizing that local leaders are best positioned to drive lasting change. Since 2008, DfG has reached over 2.8 million women and girls with sustainable menstrual products and menstrual health education in 145 countries on six continents.

NCA President and CEO William "Bill" Murray commented:

"Days for Girls International has leveraged an international network to have an outsized, positive impact on the lives of women and girls – not just in coffee-growing regions, but around the world – with innovative solutions for reproductive health care. I hope this Award helps shine a light on their critical work."

Tiffany Larson, Chief Executive Officer of Days for Girls International, commented:

"Days for Girls International is incredibly honored to receive this Award. We hope it will bring additional, much-needed attention to the issue of menstrual equity around the world. DfG has grown substantially since it started in 2008, thanks in large part to our global partners, and we are pleased to work with the National Coffee Association to grow our reach even further."

NCA would also like to congratulate our 2023 NCA Origin Charity of the Year Award Finalists, Food 4 Farmers and Mercy Corps.

The Origin Charity of the Year Award will be presented March 10 at coffee's premier event, the 2023 NCA Annual Convention. Register for the convention here.

About Days for Girls International

Days for Girls International is an award-winning NGO that works to shatter stigma and limitations associated with menstruation for improved health, education, and livelihoods. Through their Education & Access to Menstrual Products Strategy, Days for Girls provides holistic menstrual health education curriculum and increases women and girls' access to menstrual products. Through their Policy & Advocacy Strategy, Days for Girls educates and builds connections with national and international policymakers, coalitions and organizations who can advance, accelerate, and amplify the importance of menstrual health in improving education and livelihood outcomes for women and girls. To date, Days for Girls has reached more than 2.8 million women and girls in 145 countries on six continents with quality, sustainable menstrual care solutions and health education.

About the NCA Origin Charity of the Year Award

Now in its sixth year, the NCA Origin Charity of the Year Award, sponsored by Mother Parker's Coffee & Tea, recognizes charitable organizations that have made a positive impact on coffee-growing communities while demonstrating strategic, innovative, and implementation excellence. Past winners of the Origin Charity of the Year Award include Seeds for Progress Foundation (2022), Root Capital Inc. (2021 winner), TechnoServe (2020 winner), The Coffee Trust (2019 winner) and Grounds for Health (2018 winner). Charities do not have to be members of the NCA to be eligible. Winners are chosen by an independent group of NCA Directors. NCA members who are involved with the organization's programs did not directly participate in the judging process for the 2023 NCA Origin Charity of the Year Award. For more information about the Award and the Coffee Gives Back Program, click here.

About the National Coffee Association

The National Coffee Association (NCA) USA, Inc. is the leading trade association serving the U.S. coffee industry through education, advocacy, and connection. NCA members represent an estimated 90% of U.S. coffee commerce with small, medium, and large companies, including growers, importers, exporters, traders, brokers, freight forwarders, roasters, manufacturers, retailers, and allied companies.

