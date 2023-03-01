CP announces proposed appointment of Ronald L. Batory as KCS Voting Trustee

CALGARY, AB, Mar. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) ("CP") today announced that it has proposed for approval by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board ("STB") the appointment of former U.S. Federal Railroad Administration ("FRA") Administrator Ronald L. Batory as the Trustee of the CP-KCS Voting Trust, following the death of David Starling.

Mr. Batory's appointment would be effective immediately upon the approval of the STB. Mr. Batory has more than 45 years of experience in the railroad industry including time as president of the Belt Railway of Chicago and president and chief operating officer of Consolidated Rail Corporation. From 2018 to 2021, Mr. Batory served as FRA administrator.

Immediately upon the closing of CP's acquisition of KCS on Dec. 14, 2021, the shares of KCS were placed into a Voting Trust with Mr. Starling appointed as the Trustee. Mr. Starling served as the Voting Trustee until his death.

The Voting Trust remains in effect until CP exercises control of KCS with the authorization of the STB. Under the Voting Trust, CP and KCS continue to operate as separate companies.

