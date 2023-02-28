Resecurity is a Platinum Sponsor of the Infosec & Cybersecurity Congress 2023 ISACA UAE

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ISACA UAE and Tahawultech are thrilled to announce Resecurity as a Platinum sponsor of the Infosec & Cybersecurity Congress 2023 UAE. The conference is set to take place on March 28th-29th, 2023, at the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, Dubai.

Resecurity, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Resecurity) (PRNewswire)

The Infosec & Cybersecurity Congress is an annual event that brings together IT and security professionals from across the world to learn about emerging threats, best practices, and innovations. This year's conference will feature an array of expert speakers, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities to help attendees stay up to date on the latest trends in cybersecurity.

As a Platinum sponsor, Resecurity will play an integral role in supporting the conference and helping to make it a success. Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that specializes in intelligence-driven threat detection and response. Their platform combines advanced analytics and machine learning with expert analysis to detect and respond to cyber threats in real-time.

"We're excited to partner with ISACA UAE and Tahawultech for the Infosec & Cybersecurity Congress 2023 UAE," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "This conference is an important opportunity for cybersecurity professionals in the region to come together, share insights, and collaborate on strategies to address the latest cybersecurity threats. We're proud to support this event and look forward to being a part of it."

Resecurity's participation as a Platinum sponsor is a testament to their commitment to cybersecurity excellence and their recognition of the importance of the Infosec & Cybersecurity Congress in promoting cybersecurity awareness in the region. Their partnership with ISACA UAE and Tahawultech will undoubtedly help to make the conference a valuable learning experience for all attendees.

The Infosec & Cybersecurity Congress 2023 UAE will cover a wide range of cybersecurity topics, including:

Artificial intelligence and machine learning in cybersecurity

Cloud security

Cybersecurity for critical infrastructure

Cybersecurity governance and compliance

Cybersecurity workforce development

Emerging threats and trends in cybersecurity

Incident response and disaster recovery

Risk management and cybersecurity frameworks

In addition to the presentations and workshops, the conference will also feature an exhibition area where attendees can explore the latest products and services from leading cybersecurity vendors. This will be an opportunity for attendees to connect with industry experts and learn about the latest technologies and strategies for protecting their organizations from cyber threats.

With two days of insightful presentations, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities, the conference promises to be an invaluable resource for anyone interested in staying up to date on the latest cybersecurity trends and best practices.

About ISACA UAE:

ISACA UAE is the United Arab Emirates chapter of ISACA, a global association serving 145,000 members in 188 countries. ISACA UAE provides education, advocacy, and networking opportunities to IT and cybersecurity professionals in the UAE, helping them to stay up to date on the latest trends and best practices in the industry. WEB-site: https://engage.isaca.org/uaechapter/aboutchapter/about

About Tahawultech:

Tahawultech is a leading technology publication that provides news, analysis, and insights on the latest trends in IT and cybersecurity. Tahawultech's mission is to help IT and cybersecurity professionals stay informed and make informed decisions by providing them with accurate, reliable, and actionable information. WEB-site: https://www.tahawultech.com/

About Resecurity:

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

As a Platinum sponsor of the event, Resecurity will showcase its cybersecurity, threat intelligence and fraud prevention solutions to a cybersecurity professionals and business leaders.

The Infosec & Cybersecurity Congress 2023 UAE promises to be an important event for IT and cybersecurity professionals in the region. With the increasing threat of cyber-attacks and data breaches, staying up to date on the latest cybersecurity trends and best practices is more important than ever. The conference will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn from leading experts in the field, network with other professionals, and explore the latest technologies and solutions for protecting their organizations.

To register for the Infosec & Cybersecurity Congress 2023 UAE, visit the conference website at https://www.infosec-congress.com/ . Early bird registration is available until February 28th, 2023, so be sure to sign up early to take advantage of discounted rates. We look forward to seeing you at the conference!

